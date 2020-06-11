RHOA's Kandi Burruss cries for explaining police brutality to her son

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss was thrilled during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen as she revealed the conversation she had with her son Ace about police brutality.

Husband Todd Tucker "was trying to explain to [Ace], you know, what was happening, why everyone was so upset and what was going on with the police," Kandi said. "Ace was confused. He said, 'So the police are the bad guys?'

