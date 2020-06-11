RHOA's Kandi Burruss cries for explaining police brutality to her son

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss was thrilled during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen as she revealed the conversation she had with her son Ace about police brutality.

Husband Todd Tucker "was trying to explain to [Ace], you know, what was happening, why everyone was so upset and what was going on with the police," Kandi said. "Ace was confused. He said, 'So the police are the bad guys?'

She continued, "Now it's not crazy having to explain that to a four-year-old. So you are black and you have to worry about the police being the bad guys, that is emotional for me."

Kandi added: "And Andy, I know you care about us, but you don't have to think about it [police brutality]," Kandi told Cohen, who was also recovering. "That is something we have to think about, for our children."