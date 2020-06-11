Reveal the latest canceled TV shows

NBC also canceled two freshman series, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector and musical comedy Perfect harmony. Anna Camp, who starred in Perfect Harmony with Bradley Whitford, I took Instagram to say goodbye to the series.

"Well, NBC has canceled @nbcperfectharmony and my heart hurts a lot. We had an amazing showrunner, an incredibly talented and diverse cast, and an incredibly talented and diverse writers room. I've never loved each cast member more and never got along so well with everyone in a production, "Camp wrote. "We wanted to demonstrate that you can bring people of different backgrounds together through the joy of music and we did. It's very sad to see it go away. But I will never forget a second of the greatest joy I have ever had. I will miss seeing the people at Conley. Fork and I will miss Ginny so much. "