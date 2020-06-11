Researchers say alien life can thrive on dusty planets

The researchers suggest that exoplanets with dusty atmospheres may have a better chance of supporting life on their surfaces.

Planets with dusty atmospheres can have more stable temperatures on their surfaces, which is a big problem when it comes to life.

Unfortunately, while dust can help life take hold, it can also obscure our view of a planet's surface and prevent us from detecting that life.

Searching for signs of extraterrestrial life in the cosmos is difficult. Only recently has technology reached a point where observatories can reliably detect the presence of planets outside our solar system, so detecting life on those distant worlds remains a huge challenge.

Astronomers can learn a lot about a planet from afar, including its type, its distance from its host star (and therefore an estimate of its surface temperature), and sometimes even whether or not it has an atmosphere. Now the researchers suggest that if we really want to find extraterrestrial life on other worlds, there is something else we should be looking for: dust.

The study, which was published in the journal. Nature's Communications, suggests that planets with dust in their atmosphere may have a greater probability of habitability and, therefore, a greater opportunity to support existing life. His reasoning is quite simple; Dusty worlds could have greater temperature stability thanks to the insulating properties of the small particles floating above.

Earth rotates on its own as it orbits the Sun, but many exoplanets discovered by astronomers don't behave the same way. Many of them are locked in a synchronous orbit, which means that one side of the planet always faces the star. These planets are not believed to be very friendly to life, as the star side is often scorching and the dark side is incredibly cold. A dusty atmosphere could make these worlds a little more comfortable.

"On Earth and Mars, dust storms have cooling and warming effects on the surface, and the cooling effect generally wins. But these "synchronized orbit,quot; planets are very different, "said Dr. Ian Boutle, lead author of the paper, in a statement." Here, the dark sides of these planets are in perpetual night, and the warming effect wins , while on the day side, the cooling effect wins. The effect is to moderate extreme temperatures, making the planet more livable. "

The scientists performed multiple simulations to get a better idea of ​​how a dusty atmosphere could affect the climate of a planet that is locked in a synchronous orbit with its star. They found that the dust is favorable for habitability, but it also poses a problem in terms of visibility.

Sure, finding a dusty planet around it could mean it's compatible with life, but it makes it even harder to confirm the presence of that life. Depending on how dense the dust is, it can obscure our view of the planet and prevent current and future telescopes from detecting something on the surface.