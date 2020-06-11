Request from Disney fans to change the theme of Splash Mountain, remove inspiration from "Song Of The South,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Disney fans request to change the theme of the classic Splash Mountain ride at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, removing the inspiration for the "Song of the South,quot; trip.

According to a request from Change.com, "The story and story of the journey are steeped in extremely troublesome and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film,quot; Song of the South. "

Instead, the petition calls for changing the theme of the Princess and the Frog attraction, the first Disney movie to feature a black princess.

The petitioners believe that the change would help with the "great need for diversity in the parks."

As of Wednesday night, more than 5,800 people had signed the petition.

Also Wednesday, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products announced that theme parks may open as early as July 17 after being closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.