Reopening Continues as Riverside and San Bernardino Counties Report Additional COVID-19 Deaths, Ventura Reports New Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths related to the new coronavirus on Thursday, while Ventura County reported more cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 329 recently confirmed cases and five more deaths, for a total of 10,240 cases and 377 deaths across the county.

Of the 232 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 71 were being treated in intensive care units, although the county also reported that 5,714 people had recovered from the disease.

Riverside County officials announced Wednesday that other companies, such as hotels for tourism and travel, schools, day camps, daycare, camping and outdoor recreation, footage for the television and music industries, bars and wineries, museums and zoos, cinemas and family entertainment centers. and gyms and gyms, would be allowed to reopen on Friday. More information can be found on the county website.

San Bernardino County reported an additional 149 cases and two more deaths, for a total of 6,742 cases and 227 deaths across the county.

The county reported that approximately 4,182 patients had recovered from the disease.

San Bernardino county officials said they were following state guidelines by allowing movie theaters, campgrounds, trailer parks, bars, wineries, fitness centers, hotels, museums and zoos to reopen on Friday. You can find more information about the state guidelines for a safe reopening online.

Ventura County reported 62 new cases, with a total of 1,466 cases and 38 deaths. The county reported that it had 337 active quarantined cases and 1,091 have been recovered.

The county said 41 people were hospitalized, 11 in intensive care units.

Also Thursday, Ventura County officials announced that a modified health order had been issued allowing for additional businesses, such as gyms and fitness facilities, family entertainment centers, hotels and tourist accommodation, camping and RV parks, wineries and bars, zoos and museums, public pools and skate parks: to reopen. More information can be found on the county website.

As of Thursday night, 145,739 Riverside County residents had been screened, 81,067 San Bernardino county residents had been screened, and 39,972 Ventura county residents had been screened.