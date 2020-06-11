Reelected Whoopi Goldberg Joined Ava DuVernay on the Board of Governors of the Academy

WENN

The star of & # 39; Ghost & # 39; defeats 18 other candidates for a new three-year term in the last vote of the board of governors, while the director of & # 39; Selma & # 39; is one of the first-time chosen.

Whoopi Goldberg he has been reelected governor of the actors branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

He joins Mandy Walker (cinematographers), Iris Mussenden (costume designers), Kate Amendment (documentary), David Linde (executives), Christina Kounelias (marketing and public relations), Charles Bernstein (music), Wynn P. Thomas (designers production), Teri E. Dorman (sound) and Larry Karasewski (writers), who have been re-elected, according to Up News Info.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ava DuVernay is among those elected to the council for the first time.

As a result of the latest AMPAS election, there is an increase in the number of women and people of color on the board, which will meet on Thursday, June 11, via video conference to discuss changes in voting and presentation of the Oscars 2021..