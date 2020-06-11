Reduced Policy Change for Funding Forces in the East CoCo County Fire District – Up News Info San Francisco

BRENTWOOD (KPIX 5) – As the fire season increases, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District is making difficult decisions to deal with the shortage of personnel compromising the district's ability to fight fires.

East Contra Costa Fire Chief Brian Hemlock made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

"Your home in Brentwood is committed to the resources you have within Eastern Contra Costa County," said Hemlock.

The chief explained that the size of his department has remained essentially static for years. Meanwhile, communities in his area, including Brentwood, Oakley, and Discovery Ba, have experienced phenomenal growth.

However, year after year, tax increases to fund additional fire protection have failed at the polls.

"The bottom line is that we are three short fire stations," Hemlock explained. "We should have six fire stations today and we only have three. We will take a defensive attack when it comes to fires. All of this is meant to live within our means, and also to create the safest working environment for our members with the resources we have. ”

Last weekend provided an example of what defensive fire fighting looks like. A fire on Bethel Island burned a closed restaurant.

Once it was confirmed that no one was inside the building, East Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne summarized the scene.

"When other firefighters arrived on the scene, we strategically deployed them to protect the area defensively. Unfortunately, we had to let the vacant restaurant of a single story burn, ”Auzenne said.

Bryan Scott is the founder of East County Voters for Equal Protection, a group of taxpayers.

“Our motto is that we never lost a base. And essentially that's what will be here in East Contra Costa County, "Scott said.

Scott is trying to get a lead on the November ballot to force Brentwood to take money from other departments' budgets to support the fire department.

The chief is planning his own push, once again, to pass a ballot measure to help his department.

"I want to start by telling you very clearly that the decisions I made today are definitely the most difficult decisions I have had to make as a fire chief in the past three years," said Hemlock.