Red Sox select Nick Yorke in first round of 2020 MLB Draft

The Red Sox selected Nick Yorke, a second baseman from Archbishop Mitty High School (San Jose, California), with the 17th pick in the MLB 2020 Draft.

Yorke said he was at baseball practice an hour and a half from his home when he received the call that he had been selected.

"The Red Sox have always been on the radar," Yorke said in a media call on Wednesday night. "When the phone call came in, it was a pleasant surprise."

Yorke is expected to sign with the team for less than the recommended value of $ 3.61 million, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

An industry source confirms what Nick Yorke alluded to in his conference call: He is expected to sign with the Red Sox for less than the recommended # 17 slot of $ 3.61 million. – Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 11, 2020

MLB Pipeline ranked Yorke No. 139 in his top 200 draft prospects, and Baseball America ranked him as one of the Top 10 Best Sleeping Options.

"Personally, I feel like I was a first-round player," he said Wednesday. "I know a lot of rankings and sites didn't have me there, but personally, I'm more blue collar, head down and go work as a guy."

"I didn't go out there and I did all the Perfect Game things that a lot of guys qualified for, so it was like where I played ball, I played my best moment and the Red Sox fortunately saw me in one of those moments."

Yorke said he first connected with the Red Sox during his sophomore year of high school, and Red Sox baseball director Chaim Bloom feels the existing relationship will help sign the 18-year-old, who is committed to the University of Arizona.

"We feel that if spring had come to unfold as it would in a normal year, public perception of it would have been very different," Bloom said in a media call Wednesday night.

“Our scouting staff give him a lot of credit for getting to know Nick really well and having a long-standing relationship with him, so I think this spring did not affect our perception of him as much as it would have otherwise. "

The 6-foot, 200-pound right-hander closed his high school career hitting .457 with 134 hits, 100 runs and 77 RBIs in 94 games. Last June, he helped his team at the Zoots Baseball club win the US National Western Baseball Championship. USA, earning Player of the Day honors after going 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs in the semifinal game.

With the early end of baseball, we want to honor senior Nick Yorke. In his four years on the varsity team, Nick hit .457 in 134 hits, 100 runs and 77 RBIs in 94 games. Nick was @WCALSports player of the year as soph. I can't wait to see him compete at the next level. #AlwaysAMonarch pic.twitter.com/feICVHGXhu – AMHS Athletics (@AMHSAthletics) April 4, 2020

"He's a really advanced hitter for high school age," said Red Sox director of amateur exploration Paul Toboni. “We also see the development of power with him, and the fact that he plays in the middle of the picture. All those things are grouped together and really, that's what made us want so much. "

Yorke played at shortstop in the first half of his high school career, but shoulder surgery, which Toboni said the team doesn't care about, forced him to become the designated hitter last season, hitting .505 with 40. driven races.

Ryan Ozella, a former Prep Baseball Report explorer who runs a baseball consulting business, praised Yorke's mindset and versatility in an interview with The Athletic.

"It doesn't matter if the guy is throwing 75-80 miles per hour or if the guy is throwing 100 miles per hour, he is always ready and ready to hit," Ozella said.

"If the teams had seen him all season, people would probably be talking about him as a type of player from the competition round." Much hike. He can play shortstop, he can play second base. He can play in center field. He can play wherever you need to. "

Toboni cited Yorke's personality as one reason why the team chose to select him with their top pick among the top 20 since 2016.

"From a maturity point of view and a makeup point of view, he was also one of our favorite kids in the draft," Toboni said. "We spent a lot of time getting to know him and his family, and the more time we spent around him, the more comfortable we became with him."

According to Matt Eddy of Baseball America, Yorke is first second base high school It will be drawn up in the first round since 2009.