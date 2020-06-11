Reality of reopening Hollywood since COVID-19 – Up News Info

We can't talk about Jon Stewart's upcoming appearance Irresistible movie still, but we can talk about the moves to restart production in Hollywood, reopen movie theaters and maybe move the Oscars due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

And that's exactly what we're doing today in this week's episode of Up News Info's TV Talk podcast. Listen here:

In theory, production can begin starting tomorrow under the guidelines of the state of California and Los Angeles County, and theaters can also start selling tickets for social screenings starting June 12. However, like other jurisdictions like Hollywood North AKA Vancouver, they also aim for crews to get back to sets and actors on their marks, it still seems to be a while before cameras actually start rolling on the west coast.

With all that in mind, how will all this affect the warm-up of the Emmy race? Also, will the 93rd Academy Awards continue to be held on February 28, 2021 on ABC? The AMPAS Board of Governors meets to potentially decide whether to push that date or not due to the changes that the COVID-19 crisis forced the industry to make. Plus, February 28 of next year could also be the same day Super Bowl LV is played thanks to an NFL schedule that seems increasingly fluid due to the pandemic.

Also, today's TV Talk finds Pete chatting with Oscar winner Octavia Spencer about his career and his recent role on both sides of the camera for the Netflix limited series. Self Made: inspired by the life of Madame C.J. Walker. You are going to want to listen to this interview.

Subscribe to TV Talk podcast: Apple Podcasts, Spotify