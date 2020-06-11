Rapper Obie Trice pleads guilty to carrying a gun

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Rapper Obie Trice pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an unregistered weapon in connection with a home shooting in December 2019.

Trice was charged with a misdemeanor in connection with the shooting of his girlfriend's teenage son in Commerce Township.

On December 4, Trice had reportedly been drinking all day before having a physical altercation with his girlfriend. He finally pointed a gun at her and her son, and when the son tried to fight Obie, the gun went off and hit the teenager on his hip.

