Rapper Obie Trice pleads guilty to carrying a gun

Rapper Obie Trice pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an unregistered weapon in connection with a home shooting in December 2019.

Trice was charged with a misdemeanor in connection with the shooting of his girlfriend's teenage son in Commerce Township.

On December 4, Trice had reportedly been drinking all day before having a physical altercation with his girlfriend. He finally pointed a gun at her and her son, and when the son tried to fight Obie, the gun went off and hit the teenager on his hip.

The teenager suffered a broken pelvis and a gunshot wound to the groin during the incident.

The misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to 90 days in jail.