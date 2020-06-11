Ranking of 1-130 college football coaches for the 2020 season

100. Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan (94)

99. Tim Lester, Western Michigan (107)

98. Shawn Elliott, State of Georgia (114)

97. Chad Lunsford, South Georgia (94)

96. Karl Dorrell, Colorado (NR)

95. Todd Graham, Hawaii (NR)

94. Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky (110)

93. Jay Norvell, Nevada (93)

92. Chuck Martin, Miami (105)

91. Blake Anderson, State of Arkansas (87)

90. Dana Holgorsen, Houston (56)

89. Gary Andersen, State of Utah (101)

88. Jason Candle, Toledo (75)

87. Willie Fritz, Tulane (95)

86. Kalani Sitake, BYU (85)

85. Jeff Monken, Army (50)

84. Troy Calhoun, Air Force (92)

83. Willie Taggart, FAU (48)

82. Billy Napier, Louisiana-Lafayette (96)

Record: 18-10

Low down: The Ragin Cajuns come from an 11-win season and have made consecutive appearances under Napier, a former Saban assistant who turns 40 in July. If Napier can bridge the gap with the Appalachian State in his third season, that would take the next step in a promising coaching career at a faster pace.

81. Steve Addazio, State of Colorado (61)

80. Greg Schiano, Rutgers (NR)

79. Mike Locksley, Maryland (79)

78. Jonathan Smith, State of Oregon (78)

77. Kevin Sumlin, Arizona (60)

76. Brady Hoke, State of San Diego (NR)

75. Sam Pittman, Arkansas (NR)

74. Craig Bohl, Wyoming (91)

73. Lovie Smith, Illinois (88)

72. Jim McElwain, Central Michigan (81)

71. Lance Leipold, Buffalo (69)