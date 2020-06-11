Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will resume Shamshera's shooting soon

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt have teamed up for Yash Raj Films' Shamshera. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor in a crucial role. The filming of the film is almost complete. However, a bit of mosaic remains, which would reportedly skyrocket soon, as the Maharashtra government has given the go-ahead to the production houses to resume filming in the state.

According to a report published in a major newspaper, the Shamshera mosaic will be filmed with limited equipment in a Mumbai studio. Ranbir and Sanjay will be called up on sets for the same. The report further indicated that producer Aditya Chopra ensures that all safety measures are followed, as prescribed by the state government, during filming. Keep watching this space for more information on Bollywood.