Ramona de RHONY's singer breaks the fourth wall in a crazy teaser

Singer Ramona is following on Denise Richards& # 39; steps.
Bravo just released a crazy mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City And it's action packed to say the least.
The wild promo shows a tropical ladies journey, the return of turtle time, lots of fights and Ramona breaking the fourth wall heading straight for the cameras and crew (to the last season of RHOBH)
"For for!" Ramona screams during a wild party where co-stars Luann de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney and Dorinda Medley they are all grinding each other. "Cameras down. We're done!"
"You are being psychotic!" Leah yells at Ramona.
That's not the only time Leah and Ramona bump into each other when we see Leah say, "You're talking about my vagina in the middle of the Upper East Side." "I'm not talking about that! You're talking about it!" Ramona responds.
Leah also has a heated exchange with Sonja Morgan, saying, "Cheap to the group of friends? Bitch, I'm raising this shit!"
But not everything is drama. There is also Dorinda with fake breasts, clogged toilets, and Luann riding back.
Although noticeably absent it is Tinsley Mortimer, who will move to Chiacgo to potentially marry Scott Kluth.
Check out the action packed clip above.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo
