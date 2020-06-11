Ramona de RHONY's singer breaks the fourth wall in a crazy teaser

Singer Ramona is following on Denise Richards& # 39; steps.

Bravo just released a crazy mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City And it's action packed to say the least.

The wild promo shows a tropical ladies journey, the return of turtle time, lots of fights and Ramona breaking the fourth wall heading straight for the cameras and crew (to the last season of RHOBH)

"For for!" Ramona screams during a wild party where co-stars Luann de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney and Dorinda Medley they are all grinding each other. "Cameras down. We're done!"

"You are being psychotic!" Leah yells at Ramona.