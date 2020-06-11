Home Entertainment Racist troll allegedly caught and stabbed MULTIPLE TIMES on IG Live !!...

Racist troll allegedly caught and stabbed MULTIPLE TIMES on IG Live !! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Apparently a racist troll was caught after making derogatory comments about blacks. The alleged racist was then beaten and stabbed multiple times, and the entire incident was streamed live on Instagram.

According to multiple social media reports, the person who made the racist comments was a 23-year-old from outside London.

Somehow, the young man's name and address began to circulate online, and a group of black men from his neighborhood stopped with knives.

RELATED ARTICLES

©