Racist troll allegedly caught and stabbed MULTIPLE TIMES on IG Live !! (Graphic)

Apparently a racist troll was caught after making derogatory comments about blacks. The alleged racist was then beaten and stabbed multiple times, and the entire incident was streamed live on Instagram.

According to multiple social media reports, the person who made the racist comments was a 23-year-old from outside London.

Somehow, the young man's name and address began to circulate online, and a group of black men from his neighborhood stopped with knives.

And they got to work on the alleged racist.

Here is the video, warning that it is extremely graphic:

Knife attacks are growing at a record rate at United Kingdon. There were 43,516 knife crimes in the 12 months ending March 2019.

This is an 80% increase from the lowest point in the year ending March 2014, when there were 23,945 crimes, and it is the highest number since comparable data was compiled.