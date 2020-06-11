Protesters charged after effort to block refugee transfers at Kangaroo Point Hotel

A woman, 27, and a man, 21, face public nuisance charges after they alleged damage to cars parked near the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel.

Police were called after reports that 20 to 40 people were fighting and yelling on Main Street, and some even jumped onto the roofs of cars, causing damage.

The hotel itself has been the scene of previous protests against the detention of asylum seekers.

Detainees have previously protested conditions inside the hotel. (AAP)

On Thursday, Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk warned people not to attend a planned Free Refugees Refugee protest at Kangaroo Point on Saturday due to fears of the coronavirus.

A detainee at the Brisbane hotel told ABC that protesters physically intervened to prevent his transfer to the Brisbane Immigration Transit Accommodation Center in Pinkenba on Thursday night.

The man, identified only as Fahad, said he was told to pack his things because he had to be transferred.

When asked why he was being transferred, he said he was told it was because the protesters had mentioned his name.

"I prepared and packed everything. These protesters get on and prevent the car from taking me back," he said Friday.

Fahad believes that the authorities will try to move him again and that they are pointing him out because he has spoken to the media about the situation in which he and 120 other people are.