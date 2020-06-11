Prosecutors say they have new evidence in an unsolved case

German prosecutors have said they have evidence that a man jailed for another murder crime British boy Madeleine McCann 13 years ago, it just isn't enough to indict the suspect in court.



Prosecutors said last week They "assumed,quot; that McCann, who disappeared in 2007 while on vacation in Portugal with his family, was dead.

He was three years old at the time of his disappearance.



The long-standing mystery of what happened to the missing child has captivated people around the world.

German police announced last week that a man imprisoned in the city of Kiel for an unrelated crime had become a suspect, a breakthrough after years of little progress.



The development came after police found a possible link between McCann's disappearance and that of a five-year-old girl named Inga in Germany in 2015.



In an interview with CNN yesterday, Braunschweig District Attorney Hans Christian Wolters gave few details about the evidence his office had obtained, but said they had "findings,quot; showing that the 43-year-old suspect had murdered McCann.



"It's actually like this: We have a specific suspect, we know the name, we have a photo, we know where he is at the moment, that is, he is in custody in Germany, and we actually have findings that suggest he is Madeleine McCann's killer. ", said.



"At the moment, there is insufficient evidence to condemn."



Although he did not mention the suspect by name, CNN has confirmed his identity with someone close to the investigation such as Christian B.

The German media have published the same name and photographs that identify him.



Wolters said hundreds of leads had emerged in Germany and the UK after a link to the suspect, and new details were released.



"We have a well-founded suspicion, but this suspicion is below the sufficient level that we need to bring the charges to court," he said.



Under German law, a murder case can only be opened if there is sufficient evidence that would make a conviction more likely than an acquittal, Wolters said.



When German prosecutors reported that new evidence had emerged against the suspect, Portuguese prosecutors confirmed yesterday that the same suspect had two previous convictions in the country, one for disobedience and one for theft, and that he had served a prison sentence.



& # 39; We assume that Maddie McCann is really dead & # 39;



Wolters said prosecutors have found no evidence to suggest that McCann was still alive.



"To the best of our knowledge … we assume Maddie McCann is truly dead," he said, adding that "there was no reasonable doubt,quot; that the girl was dead.



"Of course, we understand that parents, at least until the body is found, for example, are hopeful that the girl is still alive somewhere, but from our point of view, in reality, there is no knowledge that I can even start supporting that. "



He also denied reports in the UK media that there was evidence to suggest that McCann had been killed shortly after his kidnapping, although that was probably the case.



Prosecutors are also "almost certain,quot; that the suspect had committed sexual crimes against other people, he said.



"We do not know in detail whether they are British or German victims or other possible nationalities. But we are very sure that there are more victims," ​​he said.



The suspect had lived in the Portuguese Algarve region between 1995 and 2007, and also resided in a house in Praia da Luz, the resort town from which McCann disappeared, prosecutors previously said.



London Metropolitan Police revealed details last week of two cars linked to the suspect at the time of the disappearance, and asked the public to provide information about them.



In a statement sent to CNN, the parents of the girl who disappeared last week thanked the "police forces involved for their continued efforts in the search for Madeleine."

