Professional athletes are flooding Vanessa Bryant's DMs – Looking for a date! (Details)

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, is one of the world's most eligible single women. MTO News learned that dozens of professional athletes, including two Hall of Fame players and one A-list sports commentator on television, have flooded Vanessas DMs.

A person close to Vanessa told MTO News, "(Vanessa) is getting a lot of support, but some of the messages are very thirsty. The woman is grieving and these (men) are trying to get a date."

Vanessa is still in mourning. She lost her husband Kobe less than 5 months ago and is still in shock, her friend told MTO News.

But it looks better than ever, so its market value continues to rise. Here is a video of Vanessa a few days ago, getting a new tattoo:

And here are a few more photos of the 38-year-old Latina beauty, now worth $ 600 million: