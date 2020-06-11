Production Guild Of Great Britain Names Lyndsay Duthie as CEO – Up News Info

The Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) named Lyndsay Duthie as its new CEO.

The guild represents over 1,000 members across the UK, including workers in the production office, production accounts, location management, visual effects, post-production or assistant director roles.

During the coronavirus, the union has been consulting with production industry bodies like Pact and unions like BECTU to shape safety guidelines for return to work. You can read them here.

The PGGB also works with companies like Netflix, Warner Bros and Disney to offer training schemes to help meet the growing demand for production talent off the British coast; As internal investment growth has grown, there have been fears of a talent shortage with many established crews signed up for long sessions

Duthie has 20 years of industry experience as an educator, television executive, and broadcaster and has worked for the BBC, ITV, C4, C5, Sky, and Discovery. He spent ten years at ITV before moving to Endemol and then establishing his own company Ice Blue Media. She will take up her new role in August, with former CEO Alison Small resigning to take on a new role as UK Production Training Manager for Netflix.

"I am delighted to announce Lyndsay as our new CEO. An established voice in our industry with extensive experience in production, education and training, he has worked with many of the stakeholders with whom we partner closely, including BFI, Pact, ScreenSkills and NFTS, "said Alex Boden, president of The Great Britain Production Guild. “Lyndsay will pick up the reins at a crucial time, as together the industry faces the challenge of restarting production. I have no doubt that you will do a fantastic job of ensuring that PGGB continues its strong track record of support for those behind the camera, especially as we respond to the realities of the production workplace after Covid-19. "

"I am delighted to join The Production Guild as CEO, particularly at this incredibly important moment in film and television history as we reimagine the production landscape," added Duthie. “By nature, as production professionals, we are problem solvers, so I know that together we will find innovative ways to prepare our industry for the future and continue the success of British film and television production. I look forward to the challenge that awaits us. ”