Prince Harry shares fears for Son Archie's future in heartfelt message

Prince harry It is opening.

On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex showed his support for African Parks, a nonprofit conservation organization, by writing the report for its annual review. In his message, Harry, who serves as president of the charity, shared his commitment to creating a better future for himself and his wife. Meghan Markle13 month old son Archie Harrison, and generations to come.

"Since I became a parent, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure that we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that has not been taken away from them, and a future full of possibilities and opportunities," he wrote. "I want us all to be able to say to our children that yes, we did see it coming, and with the determination and help of an extraordinary group of committed people, we did what was necessary to restore these essential ecosystems."

The dotted father also touched on issues that have been causing tension on the planet, including the new coronavirus. "We are currently experiencing an extinction crisis, and now a global pandemic that has rocked our core and stopped the world," explained Harry. "The severity of these challenges is coming to light, but we must not be paralyzed by them."