Prince Harry shares fears for Son Archie's future in heartfelt message

Prince harry It is opening.
On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex showed his support for African Parks, a nonprofit conservation organization, by writing the report for its annual review. In his message, Harry, who serves as president of the charity, shared his commitment to creating a better future for himself and his wife. Meghan Markle13 month old son Archie Harrison, and generations to come.
"Since I became a parent, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure that we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that has not been taken away from them, and a future full of possibilities and opportunities," he wrote. "I want us all to be able to say to our children that yes, we did see it coming, and with the determination and help of an extraordinary group of committed people, we did what was necessary to restore these essential ecosystems."
The dotted father also touched on issues that have been causing tension on the planet, including the new coronavirus. "We are currently experiencing an extinction crisis, and now a global pandemic that has rocked our core and stopped the world," explained Harry. "The severity of these challenges is coming to light, but we must not be paralyzed by them."
Praising African Park's conservation efforts, he added: "What I see in the African Parks model is exactly what conservation should be about: putting people at the center of the solution. African Parks makes sure that areas Protected under our management directly benefit the surrounding communities through security, education, employment and investments made in local services and businesses that can stimulate conservation-led economies. Conservation can only be sustained when people living closer to nature they invest in its preservation. "
Last week, Meghan paid tribute to her and Harry's baby with a sweet gesture in collaboration with Mayhew, a UK animal welfare charity of which she became a patron in January 2019. In the report she wrote for The organization's annual review shared that she decided to sponsor a dog on Archie's behalf.
"As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a kennel on behalf of our son, Archie, to create a temporary home for a pet in need," he wrote. "I hope you show your support in any way you can. When you do, you will be contributing not only to animal welfare but also to the shared welfare of all of us."
Praising Mayhew's initiatives to protect the animal community during the pandemic, Meghan added that the charity's shelter program "is more important than ever, as more people cannot afford to care for their animals until can get back on your feet. "
"Following COVID, we are reminded that our need to care for each other is a vital part of the human spirit," he said. "Mayhew has always understood this. Mayhew's work in providing animal care and veterinary services to pets in the homeless community and other at-risk groups not only keeps animals safe, but also makes people safe. more resistant,quot;.