Prince Harry reveals that he & # 39; feels pressure & # 39; to give their children the future they deserve & # 39;

The Duke of Sussex has suggested in an open letter that & # 39; exploitation of nature & # 39; of the world could be responsible for the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry also revealed that he & # 39; feels pressure & # 39; to give children the future they deserve in the note, adding: & # 39; We are currently experiencing an extinction crisis & # 39 ;.

Harry, 35, who is currently isolated in Tyler Perry's £ 14 million mansion in Beverly Hills, shared the letter with conservationists African Parks in his annual report.

He wrote: We are currently experiencing an extinction crisis, and now a global pandemic that has rocked us to the core and has stopped the world.

"In the extinction crisis, the science is clear: We may have a decade to correct course before blocking our destiny."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Archie in Cape Town in South Africa last September

"In this pandemic, although much is still unknown, some evidence suggests that the origins of the virus may be related to our exploitation of nature." The seriousness of these challenges is coming to light, but we should not be paralyzed by them. & # 39; & # 39;

He added: "Since I became a parent, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure that we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that has not been taken away from them and a future full of possibilities and opportunities."

Despite moving away from real life in late March, the duke was allowed to continue working with his sponsors and organizations like African Parks, of which he became president in 2017.

In the letter, which was shared online By royal reporter Omid Scobie, Harry commented on his connection to the mainland, writing: 'I've always loved wild places … [and] I've been grateful for what wild places have to offer.

The Duke at a tree planting event with schoolchildren on a reservation in Botswana last September

"From my first trip to Africa as a child, I knew that I would continue to return to this continent if I could, for its wildlife, its people and its vast expanse."

He continued to urge readers "not to be paralyzed,quot; by the challenges that come to light due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry also described the work African Parks has been doing to care for & # 39; some of Africa's most besieged and vulnerable protected areas & # 39 ;.

He said these "are essential to the well-being of local communities and to safeguarding our global climate, but only if they are protected and function properly."

The Duke of Sussex shared the note with African Parks in publishing his annual report.

Towards the end of the note, he explained: “ I want us all to be able to say to our children that yes, we did see it coming, and with the determination and help of an extraordinary group of committed people, we did what was necessary to restore essential ecosystems. "

Harry shoves four-year-old Mojabeng into his tractor during a visit to the Lesotho Children's Counseling Unit in Maseru in July 2008

Harry was named president of African Parks, a conservation nongovernmental organization that manages national parks and protected areas, in December 2017.

Harry, who visits Africa every year, visited the British Army's partnership with African parks in Malawi during his tour of the continent in 2019.

He has previously spoken of having a special affinity for Africa, the place where he went "to get away from it all,quot; after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, the place "where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world "

He and his wife Meghan Markle, 38, expressed their wishes to live on the mainland in ITV's Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in October and mapped out the couple's ten-day tour of South Africa.

During the documentary, which was filmed six months before the couple moved to California, Harry said: & # 39; I don't know where we could live in Africa right now.

We've just arrived from Cape Town, it would be an amazing place to be able to establish our base, of course it is.

Harry and Meghan visit a township in Johannesburg to learn about youth employment services.

The couple currently live in Tyler Perry's £ 14 million mansion in Beverley Hills, pictured.

"But with all the problems that are happening there, I just don't see how we could really make as much difference as we would like."

Harry also revealed that Africa will be the main focus of his and Meghan's work in the future.

He said: The rest of our lives, especially our life's work, will focus mainly on Africa, on conservation.

"There are 19 Commonwealth countries on this continent, there are many things to do, there are many problems here but there is also great potential for solutions."