Prince Harry reveals that he & # 39; feels pressure & # 39; to give their children the future they deserve & # 39;

The Duke of Sussex has suggested in an open letter that & # 39; exploitation of nature & # 39; of the world could be responsible for the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
Prince Harry also revealed that he & # 39; feels pressure & # 39; to give children the future they deserve in the note, adding: & # 39; We are currently experiencing an extinction crisis & # 39 ;.
Harry, 35, who is currently isolated in Tyler Perry's £ 14 million mansion in Beverly Hills, shared the letter with conservationists African Parks in his annual report.
He wrote: We are currently experiencing an extinction crisis, and now a global pandemic that has rocked us to the core and has stopped the world.
"In the extinction crisis, the science is clear: We may have a decade to correct course before blocking our destiny."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Archie in Cape Town in South Africa last September
"In this pandemic, although much is still unknown, some evidence suggests that the origins of the virus may be related to our exploitation of nature." The seriousness of these challenges is coming to light, but we should not be paralyzed by them. & # 39; & # 39;
He added: "Since I became a parent, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure that we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that has not been taken away from them and a future full of possibilities and opportunities."
Despite moving away from real life in late March, the duke was allowed to continue working with his sponsors and organizations like African Parks, of which he became president in 2017.
In the letter, which was shared online By royal reporter Omid Scobie, Harry commented on his connection to the mainland, writing: 'I've always loved wild places … [and] I've been grateful for what wild places have to offer.
The Duke at a tree planting event with schoolchildren on a reservation in Botswana last September
"From my first trip to Africa as a child, I knew that I would continue to return to this continent if I could, for its wildlife, its people and its vast expanse."
He continued to urge readers "not to be paralyzed,quot; by the challenges that come to light due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Harry also described the work African Parks has been doing to care for & # 39; some of Africa's most besieged and vulnerable protected areas & # 39 ;.
He said these "are essential to the well-being of local communities and to safeguarding our global climate, but only if they are protected and function properly."
The Duke of Sussex shared the note with African Parks in publishing his annual report.
Towards the end of the note, he explained: “ I want us all to be able to say to our children that yes, we did see it coming, and with the determination and help of an extraordinary group of committed people, we did what was necessary to restore essential ecosystems. "
Harry shoves four-year-old Mojabeng into his tractor during a visit to the Lesotho Children's Counseling Unit in Maseru in July 2008
Harry was named president of African Parks, a conservation nongovernmental organization that manages national parks and protected areas, in December 2017.
Harry, who visits Africa every year, visited the British Army's partnership with African parks in Malawi during his tour of the continent in 2019.
He has previously spoken of having a special affinity for Africa, the place where he went "to get away from it all,quot; after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, the place "where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world "
He and his wife Meghan Markle, 38, expressed their wishes to live on the mainland in ITV's Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in October and mapped out the couple's ten-day tour of South Africa.
During the documentary, which was filmed six months before the couple moved to California, Harry said: & # 39; I don't know where we could live in Africa right now.
We've just arrived from Cape Town, it would be an amazing place to be able to establish our base, of course it is.
Harry and Meghan visit a township in Johannesburg to learn about youth employment services.
The couple currently live in Tyler Perry's £ 14 million mansion in Beverley Hills, pictured.
"But with all the problems that are happening there, I just don't see how we could really make as much difference as we would like."
Harry also revealed that Africa will be the main focus of his and Meghan's work in the future.
He said: The rest of our lives, especially our life's work, will focus mainly on Africa, on conservation.
"There are 19 Commonwealth countries on this continent, there are many things to do, there are many problems here but there is also great potential for solutions."
& # 39; We are currently experiencing an extinction crisis & # 39;: Prince Harry's complete letter to African parks
I have always been grateful for what wild places have to offer. From my first trip to Africa as a child, I knew that I would continue to return to this continent if I could, due to its wildlife, its people and its vast expanse. That is why I am so fortunate to have found African parks and to have been asked to join them in 2017 as their president. I am enormously grateful for its clarity of purpose and I am more motivated than ever to do everything I can to advance the mission of protecting wilderness, wildlife, people and generations to come.
We are currently experiencing an extinction crisis, and now a global pandemic that has rocked our core and stopped the world. In the extinction crisis, the science is clear: perhaps we have a decade to correct the course before locking up our destiny. Regarding this pandemic, although much is still unknown, some evidence suggests that the origins of the virus may be related to our exploitation of nature. The severity of these challenges is coming to light, but we must not be paralyzed by them.
There are solutions that are actionable and that work, and the African Parks model is one of them. African Parks pioneered public-private partnerships as a mechanism to deliver resources and management expertise to some of the most affected and vulnerable protected areas in Africa. These areas are essential for the well-being of local communities and to safeguard our global climate, but only if they are protected and function properly.
From humble beginnings with just one 70,000-acre park in 2003, African Parks today manages 17 parks in 11 countries, with more than 13.3 million hectares under strong, effective and inclusive conservation management, and we won't stop here. The parks stretch from rainforests to deserts, and in 2017 we began managing the first marine national park – the Bazaruto archipelago in Mozambique. Last March we were at the forefront of a devastating climate crisis when Cyclone Idai hit the coast. Houses were destroyed, people were displaced, cholera outbreaks occurred, and lives were lost. But our Rangers were the first to transport doctors and medical supplies and deliver food to those most in need, even before international aid agencies arrived. It was a clear reminder of how these parks position themselves and the role they play as anchors of stability, providing essential services during our most difficult times, including this global pandemic.
What I see in the African Parks model is exactly what conservation should be about: putting people at the center of the solution. African Parks ensures that the protected areas under our management directly benefit the surrounding communities through security, education, employment, and investments made in local services and businesses that can stimulate conservation-led economies. Conservation can only be sustained when people who live closer to nature invest in its conservation.
Since I became a parent, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure that we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that has not been taken away from them, and a future full of possibilities and opportunities. I want us all to be able to say to our children that yes, we did see it coming, and with the determination and help of an extraordinary group of committed people, we did what was necessary to restore these essential ecosystems.
For our entire African Parks community, stay safe, stay well. Thank you for your continued support.
To be honest,
Harry