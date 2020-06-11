Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologizes for illegal robodebt scheme

Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologized to parliament for "any damages,quot; caused by the government's illegal Robodebt scheme.

"I would apologize for any loss or damage in the way the government has dealt with that issue and for any other person who has found themselves in those situations," Morrison said today.

During Question Time, Bill Shorten asked about a cancer patient who was "harassed,quot; by debt collectors for $ 2,300.

Scott Morrison apologized for robodebt. (Sam Mooy / Getty Images)

"I am referring to the Prime Minister's illegal robodebt scheme," said the former Labor leader.

"Cancer-suffering grandfather Raymond Murphy had to sell his house and move to his shed to pay for medical treatment.

"He said he was destroyed by debt collectors for a robodebt of $ 2,300 while he was in the hospital.

"Why is the government not apologizing to Murphy and thousands of other Australians who were harassing him with his illegal robodebt scheme?" Mr. Shorten asked.

Mr. Morrison responded by saying that raising debts on behalf of taxpayers is a "difficult job,quot; and he apologized to Mr. Murphy for the "distressing situation."

"Of course, I would deeply regret, deeply regret any difficulties that have been caused to people in carrying out that activity," said the prime minister.

"And in relation to the particular gentleman you refer to, that is a very distressing situation that you have raised," he added.

Morrison said there were "lessons to be learned,quot; from the plan.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert urged anyone with similar stories to contact him.

"It is incumbent on all of us if we have constituents who are suffering or suffering, bring them to me, all the colleagues know where I am," he said.

"Give me a buzz and we'll quickly seek to help you with that."

In late May, the government announced that it would reimburse welfare recipients for more than $ 700 million raised by the system that issued nearly half a million debt notices.

Services Australia said it had identified 470,000 debts raised "in whole or in part,quot; from average income data and will begin paying these debts in July.