"Staying at home,quot; can feel like "rotting at home,quot; when your fruits and vegetables totally show you how.

A couple of weeks ago, once again, another bunch of coriander turned into black slime despite my usually diligent efforts to avoid it. Immediately upon returning with him from the store, I wash the coriander, spin it (almost) dry, then carefully place it on paper towels and place it in a plastic bag. But it lasts only four or five days before the rot occurs. (I love coriander. I live alone. I don't like waste. I'm upset.)

I guess this type of frustration is common these days. On the one hand, even more than in normal times, we want to keep our fresh ingredients as fresh as possible for as long as possible. On the other hand (and especially for some of us, as the elderly, or immunocompromised, sick, safes at home), going out to cool off is not wise, safe, or even possible.

I wanted to see if I could dispel this case of the disappointing coriander. I found out a lot about coriander (and other tender vegetables, like parsley and basil), and much more. Now I do these things next to the kitchen and I will when these difficult days are finally over.

Above all, I learned that I have gas. Ethylene gas, to name it, a gas emitted by some fruits and vegetables that accelerates ripening in the gas donor or in its neighbors. Obviously it is safe; We have been living and eating for millennia. But it helps to know more about it.

Some fruits and vegetables like apples, peaches, tomatoes, and bananas (hizzoner) produce healthy amounts of ethylene. Others, such as limes, lemons, and avocados, are sensitive to ethylene, so much so that in the presence of a gas donor they mature (that is, spoil) too quickly or unmanageably.

They are apples and oranges, but not other citrus: this is why lemons and limes wilt more quickly if stored in the fruit container with apples. Oranges and grapefruits are relatively insensitive to ethylene, so they can go with apples. But 7Up citrus should have its own special place.

Bananas are sprouts: Bananas are by far America's most beloved imported fruit. They are also number 1 in ethylene production, mainly (curiously) as a way to mature their peers in the same group.

As you know, the moment you pull that plastic wrap off the end of the stem to get to a banana, it's a race against time to keep the rest of the group from browning by the end of the week. Ethylene is emitted from the end of the stem, so wrap the stem cluster again with a little plastic wrap and it will slow down the overall ripening of the rest of the bananas in the same bunch a lot.

About dem apples and other firm ethylene-producing fruits, such as pears, peaches, bell peppers, and tomatoes, that I plan to eat the skins for – we are cautioned to avoid washing the fruits and then storing them, because residual moisture It can lead to bacterial growth and deterioration. It is understood.

But these are different days and I don't know who touched, coughed or sneezed on these flavors before buying them, or how long ago some of that may have happened. I really want to scrub them well when I take them home. So before storing, I dry them as well as possible. If I remove a protective layer of vegetable wax or rinse some nutrients, these days I don't care.

Parsley and coriander are like flowers – I can't believe how well it works for treating long-stemmed herbs like, well, long-stemmed flowers. Wash, shake, or centrifuge excess water, cut an inch off the bottom of all stems, and place it in a container (plastic tub or wide jar works well) with one inch cold water, then cover with a plastic bag light (like a grocery bag of vegetables).

Place in the refrigerator, tucking most of the plastic bag under the tub or jar. Use the herbs you need, refreshing the water every four days. I kept plenty of coriander in perfect condition this way for 12 days. Flat-leaf parsley stays even longer.

Today's recipe is for what I call "herb bombs," frozen cubes or slices of pureed green herbs, garlic, ginger, and olive oil. These can be used to finish a bread sauce for a steak; enrich a stir fry towards the end; put an exclamation point in a soup bowl; up the ante with fried rice; or cover the pasta noodles with something extra. You got the idea.

Do this when the parsley is really ready to leave the ghost, or when the ginger knob has more wrinkles than the Dos Equis type, or the garlic has been in the garlic container since the potter made it. This is the true kidnapping kitchen.

A couple of notes: use the green you have; Flat-leaf parsley is a dame, but basil, curly parsley, and even coriander also work. If you have a little baby spinach about to get sick, use it; otherwise it is optional. Ginger is optional. Do not use water to mix the ingredients. Extra virgin oil better maintains flavors and is its own flavor. Don't use an aggressively fruity oil (like Tuscany); you want "background notes,quot;, not glares. And for greens, blanching is the key; Set the color.

BSJ Herb Pumps

Ingredients

1 cup roughly flat-leaf parsley leaves, loose, blanched

1 cup or so baby spinach leaves, loose, blanched

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1-inch square ginger, peeled, roughly chopped

1/4 cup, more or less, extra virgin olive oil

Addresses

In the bowl of the food processor, press and mix the ingredients, joining them with enough oil, scraping if necessary, until obtaining a thick and uniform paste.

Freeze them in cubes (which after freezing can be placed in their own container or bag in the freezer) or spread them out horizontally and freeze them in a sturdy zippered plastic bag. When necessary, take out a bucket or break part of the floor.