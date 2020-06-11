President Trump at the roundtable, "We are here to discuss very important things,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – President Donald Trump is in Dallas today for two reasons: to raise money and to talk about vigilance and race relations with community leaders within a North Dallas church.

Held at Gateway Church, its round table is expected to last up to two hours.

“We have the greatest potential, the best country in the world. But we strayed … and started thinking about things that don't matter, or that don't matter much, and the important things that we didn't even discuss, but today we are here to discuss some very important things, "President Trump said as he opened discussions .

Attorney General William Barr also spoke, addressing the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis.

“Although we saw something wrong, perhaps it has galvanized the country. We cannot allow that incident to obscure the fact that the real danger to our community comes from violent crime and lawlessness that the police, ”he said.

The president spoke about recent demands to remove the police.

"They want to get rid of the police forces, they want to get rid of it, and that's what they do and that's where they go, and they know it because in the top position there won't be much leadership left." Instead, we have to go the opposite way. "

The White House said the president will announce a plan for "holistic revitalization and recovery,quot; at a roundtable with "religious leaders, law enforcement officials and small business owners to discuss solutions to historic economic, health, and disparities. and justice in American communities. "

Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also participated.

A spokesman for Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the mayor was invited to participate, but politely declined due to previous commitments.

Senior administration officials said the president's policies will seek to modernize the police for the 21st century and build relationships between communities and police departments.

President Trump has repeatedly advocated for law and order and has criticized Democrats calling for the removal of police departments.

He recalled at the beginning of the round table: "Law and order: we I have to have it."

The alleged Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, said he opposed firing the police. Democrats in the House of Representatives have proposed legislation to lower qualified immunity for police officers, create a national database for police misconduct, and end the ability of police officers to use strangleholds.

The Dallas Police Department ended the use of bottlenecks in 2004.

Senate Republicans are working on legislation to end strangling arrests, no-hit orders and offer an independent process to investigate police misconduct.

Texas Democrats, including the US Representative. USA Eddie Bernice Johnson and the US representative. USA Marc Veasey of Fort Worth plan to criticize the president's response to the pandemic and high unemployment rates among minorities. Before the pandemic, the president often cited record low unemployment for African Americans and Latinos.

The president's visit to North Texas comes when some polls in Texas show him leading Biden at just one point.

Texas Republican Party Chairman James Dickey said last week that a poll showing the president ahead was inaccurate and that his message to Republicans remains the same: don't be complacent and take nothing for granted.

Following the President's roundtable, he will lead a joint fundraiser with the RNC at a private home where 25 couples will pay $ 580,600 to attend. Those who attend will be evaluated for COVID-19 before they can enter.

Your one dollar fundraising dinner could generate up to $ 10 million.