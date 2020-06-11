Post-Brexit Guide: Where are we now and how did we get here?

This article is regularly updated as events unfold.

The United Kingdom left the European Union, now an economic and political association of 27 countries, in January 31, 2020, ending 47 years of British membership in the EU and the institutions that preceded it.

Since then, the focus has been on negotiating the future EU-UK relationship beyond a still transitional period ending December 31, 2020 – announcing abrupt and important changes unless there is an agreement.

Meeting this tight deadline was a huge challenge, even before the coronavirus pandemic attack that has overwhelmed both sides. But the British government has rejected calls to extend the transition.

"Brexit,quot;, the term used to describe the EU's departure from Britain, represents the most important constitutional shake-up the UK has known since joining the six-nation European Economic Community in 1973. It is also the first time that the European institution loses a member.

The UK voted to leave the EU between 52% and 48% in June 2016. Decades of growing hostility to the European project in the UK followed, reinforced in recent years by an increase in nationalist sentiment, particularly in England. Other factors such as austerity and frustration with traditional politics have also been cited as reasons, amid a broader debate about the role of the nation state and the rise of populism in an era of globalization.

The consequences have increased tensions between individual UK countries: England (53%) and Wales (52.5%) voted to leave the EU, while Scotland and Northern Ireland voted 62% and 56% respectively to stay. Other divisions have also been exposed: between metropolitan areas and small cities, for example, and different age groups and social classes.

There has been concern that the protracted and bitter process has diverted attention from major global challenges, in particular the battle to tackle the climate emergency. For many in Europe, the prospect of an institutionalized rupture between the UK and the EU weakens the continent at a time when the United States has become more isolationist and China and Russia are increasingly assertive.

In February, following the UK's departure from the EU, Michel Barnier and his team received a new mandate from the European Council, made up mainly of national leaders, to negotiate the post-Brexit EU-UK relationship. The United Kingdom under the new Boris Johnson government also established its position.

However, in the months that followed, progress has been almost non-existent.

As soon as the talks began, the coronavirus pandemic ended the proceedings. A first round of talks was followed by a six-week suspension.

Three rounds have been held since then via video links rather than face-to-face conversations.

At the end of the second round of video link talks in April, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier expressed frustration at the lack of progress, effectively accusing the UK of crawling.

Barnier used similar language at the end of a third round of discussions in mid-May, accusing the United Kingdom in a statement of lack of ambition. His British counterpart David Frost agreed that little progress had been made, accusing the EU in your statement to take an ideological approach.

After the last sessions in the first week of June, the language of the EU negotiator was more severe than ever. Barnier said no significant progress had been made towards a deal, and accused the UK of backing down on the commitments. Frost said progress had been "limited,quot; and that the remote format meant "we are close to reaching the limits of what we can achieve."

Critics don't see video connections as a satisfactory substitute for face-to-face meetings, given the details involved and the dozens of negotiators on each side.

COVID-19 has hit some key figures, such as Barnier, Frost, and in particular the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

The past few months have seen energies on both sides distracted by the pandemic, but the time for decisions on post-Brexit ties is fast approaching.

Two deadlines: December and June

The negotiations cover a new trade agreement and the terms of the future relationship, covering a wide range of areas including goods and services, fisheries and agriculture, security cooperation, data policy, education and science.

The deadline is the end of the year and the expiration of a post-Brexit "transition period,quot; that started when the UK formally left the EU on January 31, keeping most of the arrangements temporarily in place.

The divorce agreement allows for a two-year extension of the transition period to allow more time for negotiation. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Britain has ruled out legislation in this regard, although the full effect of the global health and economic crisis in the coming months remains to be seen.

Under the binding terms of the divorce settlement, a decision must be made about any extension by the end of june. Some voices have called on the UK to seek an extension: they include the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, the largest group in the European Parliament, the European People's Party, and the anti-Brexit campaign group Best for Britain.

Critics say the shorter deadline does not offer enough time to conclude an agreement covering all aspects of future relations between the EU and the UK. One possibility raised is that a simpler and more basic trade agreement will be reached, leaving details of other policy areas below.

& # 39; Serious differences & # 39; between the EU and the UK

Both sides outlined strongly contrasting positions as they flexed their muscles before the conversations. Officials in Brussels were reportedly surprised by the stance of the Boris Johnson government, which is seeking a much more distant and independent relationship with the EU than that of former UK Prime Minister Theresa May was seeking.

EU leaders have called for a comprehensive and "ambitious,quot; agreement, subject to conditions. In expounding the EU's position, chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that there could be no trade agreement unless Britain accepted a "level playing field,quot;, a commitment included in the EU-UK divorce agreement (see more. below), and does not undermine EU regulations. Since then he has said that "serious differences,quot; persist between the two sides.

But during the lead-up to the talks, Johnson, other ministers and officials highlighted the UK's position: that the possibility of diverging from EU norms and standards was the essence of Brexit and the "new UK position as an independent sovereign nation. "

Britain is seeking a tighter free trade agreement, similar to what the EU has done with countries like Canada. Brussels emphasizes that it has always been clear that the UK's geographical proximity to the EU and the degree of economic integration with Europe mean that the same rules cannot be applied.

Mutual accusations

Michel Barnier has repeatedly said that the UK has failed to commit to the "level playing field,quot; commitment to competition, while its counterpart, Frost, has effectively accused Brussels of moving the posts.

The EU's chief negotiator has also scorned the UK's stance on issues like governance, law enforcement and sustainable development, adding that the British seemed to misunderstand the consequences of leaving the Single Market and the Customs Union of The EU.

On the British side, Frost accuses Brussels of unfairly trying to link the UK to EU norms and standards, arguing that the EU's demands on fisheries are inconsistent with UK sovereignty.

Without a deal, the UK will be legally considered a "third country,quot; by the EU, creating significant barriers to trade and other aspects of life. The red lines on both sides have raised fears that a deal cannot be reached, bringing an abrupt and damaging "cliff edge,quot; in late 2020.

The EU and the UK have subscribed to various guarantees on future trade competition and other matters. These include a commitment to a "level playing field,quot; on issues including state aid, competition, worker and social rights, the environment and climate change.

Commitments come in a revised version Political statement on the form of future EU-UK relations, agreed as part of the divorce settlement. The document provides a framework that could form the basis for a future trade agreement.

The statement refers to a future economic relationship between the EU and the UK in which the UK opts for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). But in exchange for zero tariffs and quotas, the UK makes "solid commitments,quot; to ensure "open and fair competition,quot;.

However, the declaration of commitment is legally non-binding, unlike the Retirement Agreement, in terms of the departure of the United Kingdom, which has the force of an international treaty. Critics are wary that the commitments may not be watertight, especially given the Johnson government's stated intention to deviate from EU rules and forge an independent business path.

In the original statement negotiated by the previous UK government, Theresa May envisioned that the UK would remain closely aligned with the EU.

Many observers argued when the settlement was reached that negotiations on future ties ran the risk of being much more complicated and difficult to resolve than the divorce settlement. Evidence from the first rounds of talks in the spring of 2020 seems to confirm this.

Parallel to the Brexit saga, the UK's relationship with the United States has been evolving, with which Britain hopes to reach a future trade agreement. Trade experts say the UK faces a key choice over regulatory alignment: whether to stay close to EU rules to access the European market or to follow US regulation.

Throughout 2019, the fear for many on both sides of the English Channel was that the UK could "collapse,quot; from the EU without an agreed agreement on the terms of the divorce or future relationship. If that had happened, legal agreements covering many aspects of everyday life would have abruptly ceased to apply.

But the threat of such a "no deal,quot; exit in January 2020 faded with the outcome of the UK elections in December 2019. The UK left the EU under the ratified withdrawal agreement. Its provisions, on the financial agreement, the rights of citizens and Northern Ireland, are now protected by a binding treaty, regardless of the outcome of the negotiations on future ties, as explained above.

The new "non-deal,quot; being talked about is not about Britain's departure from the EU, but about a possible failure to reach agreement on future relations at the end of the 11-month transition period.

The formidable challenge of reaching a trade deal with the EU in a few months during the transition period, a task that generally takes several years for the bloc, means that both sides could be looking at another economic "precipice edge,quot; in 2020.

Failure to comply with a trade agreement would affect the UK economy, but also that of its closest continental neighbors, and Ireland. It would bring an immediate change in the trade relationship between the UK and the EU.

Other important issues such as security and terrorism cooperation, education and science are at risk of being left in the air if a detailed agreement is not reached on future relations between the EU and the UK.

Brexit day: UK finally leaves EU on January 31

The process plunged the UK into its worst political and constitutional crisis since World War II. The EU's departure from the country was repeatedly delayed amid a period of stalemate and turmoil in the British Parliament, which ended after Boris Johnson replaced Theresa May as Prime Minister, renegotiated the divorce agreement, and led the ruling Conservative Party to a resounding electoral victory in December 2019..

The UK left the EU on Friday, January 31 at midnight CET (11 p.m. UK time). Any remaining uncertainties were removed after the divorce agreement was ratified by the British and European parliaments, legal requirements for its terms to take effect.

The European Parliament approved the deal on January 29 by a large majority, despite expressing concern about the rights of Britons living in the EU, and especially the rights of EU citizens residing in the UK.

In the UK, the conservatives' electoral victory ensured that the legislation to implement Brexit was passed by parliament, receiving royal consent on January 23.

EU leaders welcomed the "clarity,quot; brought about by the electoral result. However, there has been skepticism about whether the post-Brexit transition period in 2020 allows enough time to reach a trade agreement and resolve the future relationship.

Brexit could also further increase tension within the UK's four nations. Scotland, which has seen renewed calls for independence, and Northern Ireland saw significant votes against Brexit in the elections.

Brexit Divorce Agreement Goes Into Effect

The UK ceased to be a member of the EU from February 1 and is no longer part of the bloc's institutions. His departure came into effect under the terms of the revised divorce agreement reached by London and Brussels in October 2019.

The agreement consists of a Withdrawal Agreement on the terms of departure, accompanied by a Political Declaration on future ties.

The divorce terms in the Retirement Agreement cover matters such as the UK Financial Agreement, provisions for Northern Ireland and safeguards for the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and British living on the mainland. .

Under the divorce agreement, a transition period entered into force upon departure from the UK and will run until December 31, 2020. During this period, many existing agreements will be maintained.

Read more: What changed after midnight on Friday, January 31? Not much.

The current regulations still in force during this period cover matters that include freedom of movement (the right of EU citizens to move to other EU countries to live and work), cross-border travel and personal rights.

The UK intends to introduce a new immigration policy It will take effect in January 2021. EU citizens will no longer have preferential treatment, according to government plans that include a point-based system to attract skilled workers.

What happens under the Brexit divorce agreement ratified between the UK and the EU?

The revised Withdrawal agreement maintains the provisions of the previously negotiated agreement on the key issues of "divorce,quot;: solving the problems of the United Kingdom financial obligations to the EU, and establishing arrangements for Northern Irelandand citizens' rights.

These safeguard residence and social security rights for EU citizens living in the UK and British in the EU, and maintain freedom of movement until the end of the transition period.

The agreements came into effect when the United Kingdom left the EU in late January under the terms of the ratified agreement, and they have the force of an international treaty.

The main change to the deal negotiated by Theresa May's government is that the controversial Irish "backing,quot; contained in the previous deal (see below), to keep an open border on the island of Ireland, is removed in the new deal.

Read more:

What is in Boris Johnson's Brexit agreement with the European Union?

What the Brexit deal means for EU citizens living in the UK

What the Brexit deal means for UK citizens living in the EU

Arrangements for Northern Ireland

Brexit means that the border between Northern Ireland (part of the United Kingdom) and the Republic of Ireland (part of the EU), one of the most politically sensitive borders in the world, now becomes the only land border of the European Union with the United Kingdom. All parties agree that this should remain open, but the historically sensitive and complex issue haunted divorce talks.

Under the revised agreement, Northern Ireland will leave the EU Customs union with the rest of the UK, which wants to pursue an independent trade policy. But in practice, after the end of the transition period, you will follow EU customs rules and be subject to EU supervision.

The North will continue to align with some aspects of the EU. single market – and apply EU legislation on VAT (Value Added Tax) rules.

Customs and regulatory controls will not be carried out on the island of Ireland, but at ports, effectively creating a new regulatory gap in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The UK government has accepted that this will mean some controls on property, backing down from Boris Johnson's previous insistence that there would be no controls.

This agreement is effectively an insurance policy to avoid a hard border, like border posts, and protect the cross-border economy between Northern Ireland (part of the United Kingdom) and the Republic of Ireland (part of the EU), after Brexit.

Replaces the plan in the previous rejected retirement agreement known as the barrier. In the absence of a trade agreement or workaround, the idea was for the entire UK to remain in a customs union with the EU, while Northern Ireland would align even more closely with EU rules. Deleting the backup means that this fix will no longer happen.

The revised agreement bears similarities to an original EU proposal for exclusive support from Northern Ireland, which was rejected by the Theresa May government, but is more complex and has a key difference in that Northern Ireland is legally on the UK customs union.

The agreement addresses the issue of Northern Ireland consent for these changes: the Northern Ireland assembly may decide whether to keep the new arrangements, but only four years after the transition period.

Read more:

What next for Northern Ireland after the return of the power-sharing assembly?

Brexit is a break in relations between the United Kingdom and the EU. But it obscures a much bigger tragedy for Ireland | See

& # 39; I don't agree & # 39; in detail: fears of economic damage and disturbances in 2019

Long before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc, in the lead-up to Brexit, many political leaders, institutions, companies, and individuals warned that a no-deal exit would bring serious disruption and economic damage to both sides of the English Channel, with the UK being hit worse than the EU.

However, the Brexiteers rejected the "Project Fear,quot; forecasts, and some argued that the UK could survive perfectly well under the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Government documents, released in early September 2019 and codenamed "Operation Yellow Hammer," confirmed a grim assessment of the potential impact of a no-deal Brexit on October 31. Based on the government's own "worst-case,quot; preparations, they contained warnings of possible food, medicine and fuel shortages.

Increased uncertainty amid a year of British political turmoil in 2019 twice forced the UK and EU, as well as people and companies on both sides of the English Channel, to intensify preparations without agreement, as the Brexit process dragged on without formal approval for an exit agreement.

Read more:

What would the & # 39; terms of the WTO & # 39; for trade between the UK and the EU?

Why I Am Excited To Do Business In Brexit Great Britain As An EU Entrepreneur | See

Theresa May's government released a series of documents, some updated under her successor, advising UK citizens and businesses on the consequences and how to prepare not to reach an agreement. He said the EU would treat the UK as a "third country,quot;.

British economic sectors that depend on close and gentle agreements with Europe warned of the dangers of the new costs and the restrictions that are imposed overnight. Alarms sounded from manufacturing industries, including the automotive, food and beverage, chemical and pharmaceutical industries, as well as aviation, health care, tourism and financial services. There were also warnings about agriculture and fishing, despite strong support for Brexit from these two sectors.

In August 2019, after the Bank of England lowered its growth forecast for the United Kingdom after Brexit, its Governor Mark Carney warned that, if it did not reach an agreement, the economy would suffer an instant blow, prices they would rise and the pound would fall, and even the large profitable industries would become "wasteful."

In April 2019, a leaked letter from the top government official warned of an economic downturn, rising food prices, a severe impact on Britain's security services, police forces and legal system, and a return to direct rule of the north of the United Kingdom. Ireland. In early August, a leaked government document contained similar warnings.

In November 2018, two major reports from the UK Treasury and the Bank of England assessed the potential damage to the British economy from various Brexit scenarios.

In an assessment of the EU's preparations for non-negotiation published in July 2019, the Library of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom described the Commission's program as one of "damage limitation,quot; to protect countries from EU27.

Why has the UK been so torn by Europe?

The UK's place in Europe, and vice versa, is a problem that possibly was never adequately resolved after World War II and that Brexit has brought to the fore.

Many in the UK, especially England, have always been skeptical of the pan-European political project revered by many on the continent. The antagonism towards the EU that emerged during Margaret Thatcher's first term in the 1980s has been followed by decades of hostile media coverage, especially in the British tabloids.

At the heart of the debate in the UK is a balance between two objectives: a desire for independence, sovereignty and autonomy against the need to maintain access to European markets, which, the EU has always insisted on, means joining EU standards. .

The turmoil on the British domestic political scene has crossed party lines. The party's internal divisions have affected both the UK government and the opposition. The ruling conservative party in particular has long been divided between the Eurosceptic and Europhile factions.

A history of tension between the UK and the EU

See our series on the history of the UK's complicated relations with the European Union:

How does the European Union work?

The EU was originally developed after World War II, with the aim of promoting economic cooperation and trade between countries to prevent them from returning to war. The economies of its members are now integrated into a single market that allows the free movement of goods, people, services and capital.

Nineteen of the 28 member states use a single currency, the euro. The EU has its own institutions and passes laws that affect many issues across the union.

It highlights the benefits of membership such as ensuring peace, promoting freedom and prosperity as part of the single market, safeguarding food and environmental standards, consumer benefits, protecting human rights and enhancing Europe's global power.

the European council It is chaired by its president and is made up of the national heads of state or government, as well as the president of the Commission. It sets the general political direction for the EU, but has no legislative powers.

Read more: What does the European Council do?

the European Comission promotes the general interest of the EU. It is made up of commissioners, one from each member state, nominated by national governments. It proposes and enforces laws and implements EU policies and its budget.

Read more: What does the European Commission do?

the European Parliament it is the only institution chosen directly by its citizens and represents them. It also has legislative, oversight, and budgetary responsibilities.

How was the Brexit impasse in the UK broken?

The UK finally broke the Brexit stalemate long overdue after the anticipated December 12, 2019 general election, which brought an overwhelming victory and an 80-seat parliamentary majority to Boris Johnson's ruling conservative party.

Conservatives campaigned on the promise of leaving the EU in late January, and the prime minister's campaign slogan of "Get Brexit Done,quot; evidently moved voters. El margen de 80 asientos proporcionó un amplio colchón para poner en práctica la salida del Reino Unido.

El principal partido laborista de la oposición sufrió su mayor derrota desde 1935. Bajo el líder Jeremy Corbyn, desde que fue reemplazado por el ex portavoz del partido Brexit, Sir Keir Starmer, la política del partido fue muy criticada. Su plan, si fuera elegido, era renegociar un acuerdo sobre el Brexit que luego se hubiera puesto a disposición del público en un segundo referéndum.

Los demócratas liberales pro-UE obtuvieron menos de una docena de escaños, a pesar de aumentar su participación en la votación, ya que la votación "Permanece,quot; se dividió. La promesa de campaña del partido para detener el Brexit por completo si es elegido resultó impopular entre los votantes.

El Partido Nacional de Escocia (SNP), que también hizo campaña para "detener el Brexit,quot;, pero a través de una segunda votación pública, ganó la gran mayoría de los escaños al norte de la frontera con Inglaterra. Al otro lado del Mar de Irlanda, los votos contra el Brexit también salieron a la luz cuando Irlanda del Norte eligió a más nacionalistas irlandeses para el parlamento británico que los unionistas pro británicos.

Brexit 'claridad,amp;#39; sigue a un punto muerto prolongado

Los partidos de oposición le otorgaron a Boris Johnson sus elecciones generales muy buscadas después de que se superase la amenaza de un inminente Brexit sin acuerdo en octubre.

En ausencia de la aprobación parlamentaria de su acuerdo renegociado para el 19 de octubre, el primer ministro estaba obligado por ley a buscar un retraso de tres meses en la Unión Europea.

El 29 de octubre, el presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, confirmó que la UE había adoptado formalmente la última extensión de la membresía del Reino Unido hasta el 31 de enero de 2020, con la opción de una salida anterior si se ratificaba el acuerdo de divorcio renegociado.

El retraso se pagó al voto de Boris Johnson, repetido muchas veces, de que el Reino Unido abandonaría la UE el 31 de octubre.

Acuerdo de Brexit hecho, pero proyecto de ley del Reino Unido descarriló

La UE y el Reino Unido anunciaron el 17 de octubre que habían llegado a un acuerdo sobre un acuerdo de salida revisado. Llegó el día de una cumbre crucial de la UE y siguió a un período de intensas conversaciones. El acuerdo recibió rápidamente la luz verde de los líderes nacionales de la UE.

El acuerdo alteró los acuerdos previamente negociados para Irlanda del Norte y preveía una ruptura más clara para el Reino Unido con la UE que el acuerdo alcanzado por Theresa May.

Boris Johnson se convirtió en primer ministro a fines de julio, pero fue a principios de octubre cuando su gobierno presentó una propuesta detallada para un nuevo acuerdo de divorcio a Bruselas. Luego rechazó su controvertido plan para que Irlanda del Norte llegara a un compromiso.

Un proyecto de ley para implementar el nuevo acuerdo superó su primer obstáculo parlamentario, pero el propio Johnson lo archivó cuando los parlamentarios rechazaron el acelerado calendario de tres días del gobierno para aprobarlo. Muchos sintieron que se necesitaba mucho más tiempo para analizar las medidas que determinarán las relaciones del Reino Unido con Europa en los próximos años.

Leer más: Del acuerdo al retraso: ¿qué pasó con Brexit en octubre?

¿Cómo llegó Boris Johnson a un acuerdo revisado con la UE?

En pocas palabras, Boris Johnson hizo grandes concesiones sobre Irlanda del Norte.

Se eliminaron las propuestas anteriores del Reino Unido, muy apreciadas por los partidarios del Brexit, de "arreglos alternativos,quot; que incluyan soluciones tecnológicas para mantener una frontera invisible. En cambio, Johnson acordó un estado diferente para Irlanda del Norte en comparación con el resto del Reino Unido, aceptando un plan muy cercano al que la UE propuso originalmente.

La UE también cedió terreno y reabrió el acuerdo de retirada que siempre había dicho que era sacrosanto. Dublín y Bruselas acordaron reemplazar el controvertido respaldo fronterizo irlandés que había plagado las conversaciones sobre el Brexit durante meses, y abrieron la puerta a un posible límite de tiempo para las salvaguardas fronterizas con un nuevo mecanismo de consentimiento.

Sin embargo, el cambio de táctica de Johnson tuvo un precio: el Partido Unionista Democrático (DUP) de Irlanda del Norte, hasta entonces un aliado del gobierno, dijo que no podía apoyar propuestas que crearían una "frontera en el Mar de Irlanda,quot;.

Los acuerdos para Irlanda del Norte fueron un punto clave en todas las negociaciones desde que el Reino Unido desencadenó el proceso formal de Brexit en marzo de 2017. Detrás de los detalles sobre los acuerdos comerciales hay preguntas fundamentales sobre la identidad. La posibilidad de nuevas fronteras, entre Irlanda del Norte y la República de Irlanda, Gran Bretaña o ambas, es enormemente problemática en una región con un pasado problemático.

'Haz Brexit hecho,amp;#39;: PM Johnson lanza un nuevo disco para la puerta de salida de la UE

La postura del Reino Unido hacia el Brexit tomó una ventaja claramente más dura cuando Boris Johnson ingresó al número 10 de Downing Street a fines de julio de 2019. El ex secretario de Relaciones Exteriores y alcalde de Londres tomó las riendas después de ganar el concurso de liderazgo del Partido Conservador.

He signalled immediately a reinvigorated drive to take the UK out of the EU on October 31 — "no ifs or buts,quot; — raising the likelihood that the country would leave the EU without a withdrawal deal.

The summer and autumn of 2019 saw the UK government significantly ramp up its no-deal preparations — since stood down — with more funds promised. The Conservative conference in Manchester had a new slogan, “Get Brexit done” — which has echoes of the “take back control” rallying cry of the “Leave” campaign during the 2016 referendum campaign.

There was further turmoil in the British parliament, where there was stiff opposition to a "no-deal Brexit,quot;. The government lost numerous votes in the House of Commons, and lost its thin majority. Several Tory rebels were expelled for opposing Brexit strategy.

Johnson suffered a humiliating defeat when the country’s highest court ruled that his government had acted unlawfully by suspending parliament.

In the end Boris Johnson was forced to compromise over Northern Ireland to win a revised deal. UK law obliged the prime minister to seek a Brexit delay from the EU, which was duly granted.

Read more: Brexit timeline: Boris Johnson,amp;#39;s month of turmoil in September

Theresa May,amp;#39;s Brexit delay brings European election electroshock

Johnson,amp;#39;s arrival in No 10 Downing Street followed a prolonged period of turmoil in British politics. This came to a head when Theresa May — who failed to get her EU divorce deal through parliament — became the latest in a long line of Conservative prime ministers to be brought down by Europe.

In the wake of the repeated parliamentary defeats for the EU divorce deal, the House of Commons twice forced the British government to seek to delay Brexit. In April 2019 EU national leaders met for a special European Council summit and agreed to a six-month "flexible extension,quot; to the UK,amp;#39;s departure from the bloc, with a new exit date set for October 31 — or earlier if its parliament approved the original withdrawal deal.

But relief at avoiding a disruptive no-deal exit was tempered by renewed uncertainty and frustration for businesses and people — especially for EU and UK expats.

The extension of the UK,amp;#39;s EU membership also forced the country to take part in the European Parliament elections in May — and send 73 newly-elected MEPs to Strasbourg in July.

Nigel Farage,amp;#39;s new Brexit Party, which advocates leaving the EU without a formal agreement, came top of the European vote. But there was a strong showing from pro-EU parties, in particular, the Liberal Democrats, who wanted to reverse Brexit altogether.

Britain,amp;#39;s two main parties — the Conservatives and the Labour opposition — were severely punished by voters. Many Conservatives are furious at the failure to “deliver Brexit”, while Labour was accused of sitting on the fence.

The results indicated that opinion in the UK had become still more polarised over Brexit.

Read more:Number of Britons granted EU citizenship has doubled since referendum

Why did the UK parliament repeatedly reject Theresa May,amp;#39;s deal?

Theresa May,amp;#39;s withdrawal deal was negotiated by London and Brussels over an 18-month period and approved by the 27 other EU governments in November 2018. It was rejected three times by the UK parliament between January and March 2019 — leading to May,amp;#39;s resignation and her replacement by Boris Johnson.

The former prime minister insisted her negotiated withdrawal agreement was in the national interest and there was no viable alternative. She argued that it delivered on the referendum result: an end to free movement, an end to huge UK payments to the EU, and an exit from the unpopular EU structures on farming and fishing.

However, the agreement brought hostility from both supporters and opponents of Brexit. In parliament, an alliance of forces resulted in the successive defeats for the government.

The main Labour opposition said the deal did not meet its six Brexit tests.

Read more: What was in Theresa May,amp;#39;s Brexit deal and why was it so unpopular?

Derailed by the backstop

To guarantee an open border, the backstop envisaged the UK remaining in a "single customs territory,quot; with the EU, in the absence of a free trade deal or an alternative solution. It proved to be a major stumbling block in the negotiations.

Eurosceptic critics, including the Conservative anti-EU European Research Group (ERG), suspected it would have kept the UK strapped permanently to EU trade policy. EU sources pointed out that the UK-wide mechanism in the withdrawal agreement was included at the UK’s request, to avoid splitting off Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Northern Ireland,amp;#39;s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), on whose support the May government depended, has always vehemently opposed any move it believes might separate Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom. Under the backstop, as set out in May,amp;#39;s deal, Northern Ireland would stay aligned to some EU rules.

Revisions fail to stop defeats

As the clock ticked down towards the original March 29 deadline, the UK and the EU said they had agreed a revised Brexit deal following weeks of deadlocked talks between London and Brussels.

EU27 leaders had refused to alter the text of the withdrawal agreement. But Theresa May said she had secured legally-binding changes over the backstop’s application. The British parliament had voted to seek “alternative arrangements”.

The parliamentary deadlock prompted moves by MPs from different parties to wrest control of the Brexit process and allow a series of "indicative votes,quot; to explore alternative solutions to the government,amp;#39;s deal. But there was no majority for any particular solution, other than an opposition to no-deal.

Read more: How Brexit defined then destroyed Theresa May,amp;#39;s premiership

Theresa May,amp;#39;s Brexit battles

Theresa May always struggled to keep the pro and anti-European wings of the Conservative Party on board with her Brexit plans.

Her doomed UK-EU divorce deal represented a compromise. But the blurring of several of her so-called "red lines,quot; on the limits of EU power sparked fury within her divided Conservative Party. As negotiations with Brussels brought more UK concessions, a string of government resignations followed.

After the 2017 general election, which left the Tories severely weakened in parliament, hostility amid their own ranks to any moves towards a "softer,quot; Brexit restricted May,amp;#39;s room for manoeuvre.

Eurosceptics including the DUP strongly opposed her Brexit plan and the subsequent agreement, with many calling for the UK to leave the EU with no deal. In early 2019, the Tories in particular haemorrhaged support to the new hardline Brexit Party.

Equally, several pro-EU MPs also opposed a deal which, in their view, would leave the UK worse off than it had been inside the bloc. Some joined calls from opposition parties for a second referendum. Both the Conservatives and opposition Labour parties suffered defections of some MPs to a new pro-EU centrist party.

Amid the parliamentary deadlock, pressure from Tory Europhiles obliged the prime minister to open the door to a Brexit delay — and engage in cross-party talks, which collapsed after a few weeks.

Theresa May,amp;#39;s fate was sealed after she revealed a fourth plan for getting her thrice-rejected Brexit deal through parliament. She tweaked the legislative package and crucially opened the door to a possible confirmatory referendum — a move which angered many in her party and sparked another government resignation.

