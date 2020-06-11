Popular Dim Sum restaurant on Santana Row closes forever due to COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – A longtime tenant in a popular South Bay open-air mall is closing its doors forever due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the owners confirmed Wednesday.

Since 2005, Sino has been serving Modern Chinese and Dim Sun in Santana Row. Customers seeking online reservations during the event will now be greeted with a farewell note.

"I mean it was probably the most difficult decision of our lives," said Sino COO Julian Yeo. "In our industry, a 15-year career is quite long, that means you were doing quite well."

Yeo said that even at the start of the pandemic they were questioning how they would continue to operate as the county made social distancing mandatory. Although the county has allowed outside dining, it says that with tables six feet apart, it can only serve a fraction of the customers that the modern Chinese restaurant can have.

Financially, it didn't make sense. The closure of the restaurant was announced on social media.

"It's been there for a long time, my gosh, it's sad, really sad," said Jean Qian, a San Jose resident.

Jot Condie, president and CEO of the California Restaurant Association, said this is just the beginning of restaurants closing permanently.

Condie said many restaurants are not reopening doors instantly, as they face a new set of challenges, including the number of employees who must return to work while waiting to see how many customers will be comfortable eating again.

"They come back in a different operating environment with a different expectation from customers," said Condie. "All restaurants are duplicating what is already in the restaurant's DNA, which is food safety, sanitary conditions."

"We have staff who are now coming in, which means they can only bring things to the table, we have only outgoing staff, which means they can clear things from the table," said Jill Egi of LB Steak in Santana Row.

Many restaurants, including LB Steak, welcome eager customers to eat again. Santana Row reportedly plans to close its main drag to allow more tables and chairs. It's already cordoning off some parking spaces and common areas for restaurants to use for their guests.

"Some places are boarded up, and some places you can just go," said Santana Row buyer Judth Zandwijken.

Even though in-store purchases are now allowed in Santa Clara County, many stores were closed with no reopening dates on their windows.

South Bay's popular outdoor mall is slowly breathing life back, unfortunately, without one of its longtime tenants and the question of whether there is more to come.

"It is very sad, because I am not the only one on this boat," said Yeo.

Although Sino is now closed, Yeo said they will continue to operate Straights, which is also located on Santana Row.