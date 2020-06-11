Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album delayed until July

A few months have passed since Pop Smoke's unfortunate death. Although his killers have yet to be caught, his team has been working to keep his dream alive and give fans new music.

Last month, her long-awaited debut album was reportedly slated to release on June 12.th. However, given the recent climate of things, and out of respect for the Black Lives Matter movement, the album has now been delayed until July.

Pop manager Steven Victor turned to social media to make the announcement and revealed that a new song will be released on June 12.th instead of your long-running project.

Victor said, “Music is the tool of the revolution. We have been watching, along with the rest of the world, as backward changes begin to take hold. We have seen Pop music become the soundtrack of the moment, unifying the masses. "

He continued: “Given recent events, we have decided to delay the release of his album out of respect for movement. "Make It Rain,quot; will be released this Friday, June 12. The album will be released on July 3. "

How previously The Pop team reportedly released a statement to let fans know that they intended to continue their legacy, and the beginning was the new music to be released.

"Over the next year, we will be sharing new music as we continue to build on Pop's legacy. Along with its heritage, we will be making formal announcements about its founding and music projects," the statement read.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94