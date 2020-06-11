Police shows, classic movies, nude scenes, collapsing statues – Up News Info

"If you want to make consistently lousy decisions, hire a consultant." That was the challenging saying that Ted Turner barked at me a few years ago when he was writing a column about his latest financial crisis. He had told her that one of his outside advisers had decreed that his decision-making process was "off the wall," and Turner's response was, as always, sincere: "He is my company and I don't like other voices in the room". . "

Turner's high decibel comment came to mind this week as he studied the proliferation of consultant and advisory squads hired to deal with virtually every sector of the pop culture landscape. Turner would be mystified if he knew that consultants now advise directors on how to film love scenes; or advise cities on which historical statues to tear down; o advise networks on which programs to cancel and which classic movies to ban; o Advise crime writers on how to represent police officers in books and movies.

I don't think Turner, or anyone else, has anticipated the range of positive and negative recommendations brought about by the demands of diversity. Now a greater opportunity must be extended and training must be vastly expanded; Also, old habits and preferences should be put aside.

Is gone With the Wind one of those "old habits"? John Ridley, a talented filmmaker, released the movie from the HBO Max lineup because it "romanticizes the Confederacy." While it applauds the network for expanding its "breadth of programming," it does not include historical films in that breadth.

John Fran, novelist, argues in a New York Times Opinion article that "white writers like me have valued the police and, therefore, justified police brutality." Crime show producers who have traditionally used police consultants on tactical issues should now also employ them as advisers against brutality. Two television shows, Police (Paramount) and PD live (A&E), they already failed the test and were canceled. Police He had a 32-year career.

Again, Turner could have argued that the voices in the room are becoming shrill.

The new love scene policies better reflect these transformative attitudes. "When nudity was required in a scene, I always sat with the actress and we had a candid exchange," says one well-known director who does not want to be named. "It is one on one. We are professionals."

He flinches at the prospect of including an "intimacy" advisor or human resources executive in the conversation. "Suddenly, an artistic choice becomes corporate," he explains.

With diversity issues under new review, almost all major entertainment companies have appointed a committee, commission, or consultant to make recommendations, and have allocated substantial funds to support their work. Speaking to these advisers, one realizes their dedication and confusion.

"I'm just trying to listen," says one of those executives. "My job is to make recommendations. I honestly would make a bigger contribution if I was someone who could write and direct a brilliant movie that would change the audience's attitudes towards their neighbor. "

John Singleton was one of those individuals: a black filmmaker who made excellent films (Kids in the neighborhood) before dying last year at age 51. "I always had trouble getting recognition at festivals for my movies, getting critical attention and, most importantly, the right distribution offers," he told me last year. "I hired consultants who were always empty, until I finally decided I had to do it myself: raise the money, find the distribution, everything."

Singleton was very successful with this formula and concluded: "It is my movie and it is my responsibility. No one else can really help you.

Ted Turner would have been understanding. Following his own chaotic agenda, he managed to build a network and a film studio, among other achievements.

And all without hearing a single external voice.