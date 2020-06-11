Police retrieve the & # 39; IRA weapon & # 39; used to kill Northern Irish journalist Lyra McKee

Police in Derry discovered the weapon that killed northern Irish journalist Lyra McKee.

After a two-day search operation in a 38-acre area, investigators recovered the weapon they believe may have been stolen some time ago.

The Hammerli X-Esse .22 pistol is also believed to have been used multiple times before the murder of Lyra, 29, in April 2019.







(Image: Daily Record)



The weapon was found along with a bomb during searches in the Ballymagroarty area of ​​the city last week.

Detective Superintendent of the Northern Ireland Police Service (PSNI) Jason Murphy said: "I can confirm that a weapon that was seized and recovered by police last week in Derry was the weapon that killed Lyra McKee."

Ms. McKee was an observer during the riots in the Creggan area of ​​the city.

Supt Murphy said the shot that killed her was fired in the direction of the officers.

He said senior members of the New IRA dissident Republican group were involved, adding: "For the IRA, the network is tightening."

The weapon was subjected to forensic testing before the link between the weapon and Lyra's murder, which sparked worldwide conviction, was established.