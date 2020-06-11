Police officer under attack & # 39; disgusting & # 39; after stopping to help & # 39; assault victim & # 39;

A police officer has been jumped and kicked in a 'disgusting' street attack. after stopping to help an apparent assault victim.

The images show that the officer is surrounded by several men, including one with a baseball bat.

He is trapped on the ground and kicked by a man in blue pants, the Mirror reports.

And is that his colleague walks away when he tries to intervene.

The men were filmed swearing, yelling, and filming on their phones, and one even danced a squad and took a selfie during the assault.

Both officers suffered minor injuries in the incident, on Frampton Park Road, Hackney, east London, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Scotland Yard said.







They were singled out by a member of the public who said they had been attacked and pointed at the suspects, a spokeswoman added.

A female officer is then seen telling the others to return while her colleague continues trying to stop the man on the ground.

Meanwhile, one of the group appears to be taking a selfie on a mobile phone in front of the scene.

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said two men, ages 20 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting police.

They remain in custody at an East London police station.







The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents base officers, said attacks on officers appear to be on the rise, adding: "Again, this clearly shows the dangers @metpoliceuk faces and the courage they show every day to keep Londoners safe. "

President Ken Marsh said: "We are not society's punching bags. We have families that we want to go home to at the end of each shift. But the dangers are serious. And they apparently increase."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan added: "I fully condemn the shameful attack on two Metropolitan Police officers this afternoon.

"These brave officers were doing their duty and helping the public. We owe them a debt of gratitude and I wish them a full and speedy recovery."

"Attacks against our police will not be tolerated. I urge anyone with information to come forward to make sure that the perpetrators of this disgusting attack feel the full force of the law."







Interior Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "Sick, shocking and embarrassing.

"My thoughts go out to the outstanding @metpoliceuk officers who were subjected to this disgusting violent attack."

Superintendent Martin Rolston of the Met's Eastern Central Command Unit said: "This incident, which was captured on someone's mobile phone, is truly shocking.

"My officers came to the assistance of a member of the public, who asked for their help, after declaring that they had been assaulted."

"What happened next is a reminder of the risks our officers take in fulfilling their duties."







"It is fortunate that his injuries are not more serious. There is no place for this level of violence on our streets."

"We are engaging with our community partners to discuss what happened and I hope that anyone who has witnessed what happened will come and speak to us."

In a post on Twitter, John Apter, President of the Police Federation of England and Wales, added: "Horrifying scenes that make your stomach turn.

"Unpleasant behavior from those who attack officers, those who film what is happening and those who do nothing.

"They are cowards, all of them.

"As for my colleagues, I am with you and also the vast majority of the public."