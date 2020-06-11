Pohlad family pledges $ 25 million in fight for racial justice – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Pohlad family, which owns the Minnesota Twins, says they are committing $ 25 million to advance racial justice in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"Blacks have experienced oppression and racism for too long in this country," said Bill Pohlad, president of the Pohlad Family Foundation, in a statement. "We condemn racism in all its forms, and we are firmly committed to helping bring about meaningful change. We know this will take time and effort, and we are committed to this work beyond this seminal moment in our country's history."

First, the family's foundation will devote resources to rebuilding the Twin Cities, in which protesters damaged hundreds of buildings in the days after Floyd's death. Support will also go to grassroots organizations that provide assistance to various local communities.

Looking to the future, the family, who has long worked to combat homelessness in Minnesota, will use the committed funds to dismantle institutional racism. The first steps in that effort will be to listen to the community and learn about what will make a lasting change in people's lives.

"Our goal is to work in the community to identify and support solutions that reflect the contributions of those closest to the problem and address their greatest needs," said Susan Bass Roberts, vice president and executive director of the Pohlad Family Foundation.

The foundation's $ 25 million commitment to racial justice will add to the money the family spends on housing stability and fighting homelessness.