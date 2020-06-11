PlayStation 5: Sony kicks off with Spider-Man Miles Morales game

Image copyright

Sony

Sony kicked off its PlayStation 5 launch event with a first look at Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The video game focuses on the star of the firm's recent blockbuster movie, Into the Spider-Verse, and briefly showcased some of the graphics power of the new console.

The Grand Turismo 7 racing game and an "improved,quot; version of Grand Theft Auto 5 have also been announced.

The gaming machine will compete against Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Series X.

Sony's next console will go on sale later this year, seven years after the PS4.

In addition to being able to deliver enhanced images, the new machine also has a custom hard drive that will dramatically reduce load times.

Sony is building a library of launch titles that will only be available on its next-generation machine. This is in contrast to Microsoft's approach, which is to initially launch new first-party games on its current and next-gen consoles.

However, the coronavirus pandemic can pose a challenge for both companies.

Image copyright

Sony Screenshot

Gran Turismo 7 brings Sony's driving video game to the race track





Although both have said production is on track for winter 2020 launches, it is unclear what level of demand there will be.

"Console games have proven resilient to economic shocks because it continues to deliver good entertainment value per hour," wrote Piers Harding-Rolls in a research note for Ampere Analysis.

"Still, the recession and rising unemployment in key sales territories will undermine adoption, even less at launch [but] more significantly after mid-2021."

Sony broadcast a prerecorded video in lieu of a live event hosted due to the virus. The video is streamed at 1080p resolution, much lower than the PS5 is capable of.

PS4 outperformed Xbox One globally by more than a 2: 1 margin, but the gap has been much smaller in the UK.

Ahead of Thursday night's event, an industry source said there were two things he was most excited about.

"The first is the new controller: Adaptive triggers offer deeper and more meaningful feedback for the game," said Robert Karp, director of development for British developer Codemasters.

"The other is super fast charging. On PS5, waiting to get into action is a thing of the past."

The new Spider-Man game acts as a continuation of the 2018 action-adventure game based on the superhero Marvel.

But this time the protagonist is the Afro-Latino teenager Miles Morales instead of Peter Parker. The short trailer showed him battling and navigating New York, showing snow particle and electricity effects that would not have been possible in such detail on PS4.

Image copyright

Sony Screenshot

Ratchet and Clank return for the first time since their 2016 PS4 restart





Other highlights have included:

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, marking a return to the company's third-person action franchise

Project Athia, which features a female lead on an alien planet who has to survive in a world populated by strange creatures.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a continuation of the firm's first Little Big Planet platform games

Oddworld: Soulstorm, bringing back the former slave-turned-hero Abe, in a series dating back to the original PlayStation

Sony has also highlighted new hardware features for the PS5, including 3D audio and a 4K Blu-ray player.

More to follow