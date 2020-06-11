PlayStation 5: Sony gaming boss says PS5 offers paradigm shift

Image copyright

The PlayStation 5 has finally broken the deck in all its curvy glory.

Not everyone is convinced by its bright white, black and blue design. But for many consumers, it's the games that count more than the box's aesthetic appeal.

Dozens were teased at an online event. But Sony remains tight-lipped about the price of the machine.

Any new console will have a hard time navigating the tough economic waters ahead, but Sony's reluctance to tell us how much their next machine will cost won't help consumers realize if they can afford it.

But PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan believes that games in general are relatively well placed to deal with the potentially difficult financial times ahead.

The interview below has been edited for its length and clarity.

Jim Ryan became CEO and President of Sony Interactive Entertainment last year.





Can you tell us a bit about the design of the PS5, because at first glance it is more like something you would find in the furniture section of a store than in its consumer electronics area?

The PlayStation is found in the living room of most homes, and we felt it would be nice to provide a design that would really grace most living areas. That is what we have tried to do. And, you know, we think we've been successful at that.

How important are exclusives like Spider Man: Mile Morales and Gran Turismo 7 for this new machine?

Exclusive games are obviously a point of difference between our system and others.

But I really do call quality criteria rather than necessarily exclusivity. And when I look at our studios around the world, what really counts is the quality of the work they produce.

At the moment, it seems like we're talking about better graphics and faster load times, but what else does the next generation offer?

We believe that 3D audio is a paradigm shift. We believe that the functionality of the new controller, which must again be experienced to be fully appreciated, is a paradigm shift. We believe the SSD [Solid State Drive] storage mechanism and the way it can really help you move between worlds in games and eliminate load times is a paradigm shift.

You know, we did our best to show it to considerable length in The Ratchet and Clank demo. You saw the way Ratchet moved from one world to another. In previous generations, the character would have had to walk down a hallway while charging in the background. Now it just happens instantly.

The demo showed the character Ratchet falling between various scenes without pause.





I know that previous generations have tended to be better graphics, you know, more growling on the CPU [central processing unit]. But we think we have a number of features that will enhance the sensory experience of the game and allow developers to do really cool and different things.

There was a very varied combination of games in the presentation: big PlayStation franchises, but also a lot of things from smaller studios, which seems like a rather unusual decision for the first game reveal for a new console.

We wanted triple A games that fully demonstrated the power of the machine. But some of these smaller games are making great and innovative use of the console's new features. So we allowed the show to give you an idea of ​​the wide variety of gaming experience that will be available on PlayStation 5. And this is just the beginning. There are many more games that we have in development.

Sackboy, a kind of mascot for PlayStation, gets a new adventure





The box itself comes in two different flavors, a digital-only version and one with a disk drive. Will there be a significant price difference?

You are not going to hear anything about the price today. But many of our consumers are shopping only digitally these days. We think we would do what we normally try to do and simply offer options.

The PS5 event was postponed for a week as a result of the unrest in the United States at this time. Did that situation lead to any change in the content displayed or something else in today's presentation?

No, he did not do it.

Astro & # 39; s Playroom is a 3D platform game with adorable robots.





And as we enter a period of economic uncertainty, is it a good time to launch a new machine?

Conventional wisdom and history show that our business is one of the most recession-proof businesses. But I think this will sharpen our need to ensure that we focus on getting the correct value equation. And I emphasize value rather than price.

We must be more vigilant than ever to make sure that the overall value proposition in terms of the console and the games [the range of games, the quality of the games, the quantity of games] makes this something that our community aspires to. .