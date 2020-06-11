PlayStation 5 release date, price, games and more – a complete guide to Sony's next-gen console

The future of gaming is only a few months away.

Just in time for the holiday season, surprise, surprise, Sony's PlayStation 5 will hit the shelves, giving gamers something to look forward to in an otherwise terrible year. After some delays from the original reveal, the console design, specs, and more will be on display on Thursday, June 11.

Going face-to-face with Microsoft's Xbox Series X, the PS5 is ushering in the new generation of consoles seven years after the launch of PlayStation 4. Rumors about the power of the console, backward compatibility stopped, while the reveal event opened the door for innovative new features for a new era of gaming.

Since Sony's PlayStation 5 reveal event on June 11, here's what you need to know about Sony's new console coming to market this year.

(This post will be updated.)

PlayStation 5 release date

The PlayStation 5 release date will be announced to the public at 4 p.m. ET. The console is expected to be available in stores in time for the 2020 holiday season.

PS5 Price: How Much Does It Cost?

The PlayStation 5 price is rumored to be above $ 500, but its retail price is expected to be revealed during Thursday's event. It is also expected to be the only PS5 model to be released this holiday.

Just like in recent years and generations, there will definitely be different PS5 models that will be released during the console generation.

How to reserve PS5

Most reputable retailers like GameStop and Best Buy offer preorder programs, usually for a down payment or a percentage of the total price of the console. Amazon also offers preorder for the total price of the console and can be canceled at any time.

Playstation 5 games

Some rumored games for the PS5 at launch are "Madden 21,quot; and "Bloodborne: Remastered,quot;. Sony hopes to launch and present more games during Thursday's event. Any game featured will be detailed below.

New PS5 Features

On Thursday, Sony will go into detail with some of its new features. Backward compatibility will be a hot topic, and PS4 games are expected to be playable on the PS5.

Others will be listed and detailed below: