PlayStation 5 details are revealed; "Grand Theft Auto" will be free on the Sony console – Up News Info

Sony lifted the veil on Thursday on PlayStation 5, the video game console it hopes will be a major draw for consumers this holiday season.

In a live streaming video presentation that lasted over an hour, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed new details for the PS5, including its design and lineup of new games. Rockstar Games " Grand Theft Auto They will be included for free, and there are two dozen other games that target the platform (see full list below).

The unit's two-tone design is a departure from the previous versions and emits different imperial assault soldier vibrations. PS5 will be available in both a standard model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a digital model without a disc drive.

Typically in June, the video game industry descends on Los Angeles for the E3 show. Like most other events, E3 had to be suspended due to COVID-19. Video game publishers and platform companies have seen strong demand for their products and increased spending and usage, similar to streaming.

Microsoft also plans an updated model on its popular Xbox line, the X Series, which also targets the fourth quarter of the year.

In a note to clients on Wednesday, UBS analyst Eric Sheridan said he interviewed top video game experts in lieu of their annual talks at E3. They all agreed that "COVID-19 has been a great tailwind for the industry across all platforms (especially multiplayer social gaming," he wrote, adding, "Store closings have accelerated the move to digital downloads."

Before the big push to launch the PS5, Sony last fall announced the departure of Shawn Layden, head of Sony Worldwide Studios and PlayStation supervisor.

"With PlayStation 5, we are taking a significant leap to deliver a new generation of transformative gaming experiences that will redefine expectations of what games can be," said Jim Ryan, SIE President and CEO. "The worlds will be richer and more beautiful, captivating your senses in a way you never thought possible, and you will be able to experience them much more seamlessly, with incredibly fast loading. Today's showcase is just a glimpse of what's to come on the Next generation, and we want to thank our community for taking this journey to launch PS5 with us. "

One of the greatest series of all time, Grand Theft Auto, is coming to PS5, thanks to the close partnership between SIE and Rockstar Games. The upgraded and expanded versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will launch on PS5 in the second half of 2021. With a range of technical enhancements, visual enhancements, and performance enhancements, GTAV and GTA Online will take full advantage of the hardware in PS5 and its new features, which make the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever. Additionally, a new standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online will also be available, with access to all PS5 owners free of charge within the first three months of the title's release. Once the right is claimed, the game is yours, and with a PlayStation Plus membership, PS5 owners will be able to play GTA Online as much as they want. Finally, starting today, all GTAV PS4 owners will receive GTA $ 1,000,000 each month until the PS5 version of the game launches in 2021.

PS5 Games from SIE Worldwide Studios (with external partners):

Astro game room (Japan Study)

Demon souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio)

All Stars destruction (Lucid Games / XDEV)

Gran Turismo 7 (Digital polyphony)

West Forbidden Horizon (Guerilla games)

Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac games)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac games)

Return (Housemarque / XDEV)

Sackboy A great adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV)

PS5 games from third-party publishers and developers:

Bugsnax (Young horses)

DEATHLOOP (Bethesda)

Ghostwire ™: Tokyo (Bethesda)

Godfall ™ (Gearbox Post / Counterplay Games)

Goodbye High Volcano (KO-OP)

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto online (Rockstar Games)

HITMAN 3 (Interactive IO)

JETT: The Far Shore® (Superbrothers)

Kena: Bridge of the Spirits (Embers Laboratory)

Little devil inside (Neostream Interactive)

NBA 2K21 (2K, Visual concepts)

Oddworld Soulstorm ™ (Inhabitants of Oddworld ™)

Pragmata (Capcom)

Athia Project * (Square Enix / Luminous Productions)

Resident Evil ™ Village (Capcom)

Solar ash (Annapurna Interactive / Heart Machine)

Lost (Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio)

Midgard tribes (Gearbox publication / Norsfell)

The pathless (Annapurna Interactive / Giant Squid)