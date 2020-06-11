Pippa Middleton takes little 19-month-old Arthur for a ride in his cart

Arthur, the son of Pippa Middleton, was seen wearing shorts in a & # 39; aristocratic & # 39; fashion move. which echoed her cousin Prince George's wardrobe during an outing in London this week.

Kate Middleton's sister, 36, casually dressed in jeans and sneakers as she chose to dress the 19-month-old in a quilted jacket and shorts for a cafe in West London.

Arthur's outfit resembled that of six-year-old George, who is often seen wearing shorts during public appearances.

Previously, label expert William Hanson told Femail that Kate put her son exclusively in shorts, as it is an aristocratic way of dressing, evoking the times of & # 39; underpants & # 39 ;, when the children wore shorts until the age of 8, when they had a party to celebrate the move to the pants.

Arthur's outfit resembled that of six-year-old George, who is often seen wearing shorts during public appearances

Pippa looked in a good mood, her hair in a low ponytail as she kept a close watch on the boy.

She opted for a shearling and leather bomber jacket in the colder weather, pairing it with ripped jeans and sneakers.

Meanwhile, little Arthur looked stylish in shorts, a real favorite for toddlers, and a quilted navy jacket and traditional shoes with matching buckles.

Despite being seen taking his first steps without a stroller over the past week, Pippa chose to keep the boy in the stroller while running errands on the busy streets of west London.

In 2017 William Hanson revealed that toddler boys shorts are indeed a silent British class marker and the pants are considered 'suburban', which no respectable royal would want to be considered.

THE RUPTURE TRADITION The past tradition of pants saw young children wearing dresses before they were & # 39; underpants & # 39; in pants, pants or pants. This was considered a significant event in life and when the boy turned eight, he would move into the pants, which were often celebrated with a party.

He noted that it could well go back to the 16th century historical tradition of “ breeches & # 39; & # 39;, according to which newborn children would wear a dress during the first years of their lives for training reasons to go to the bathroom, before being “ calzonados & # 39; & # 39; or change into shorts.

He went on to explain that the young man would no doubt be following traditions of a bygone era, which most aristocratic families and public schools obey.

& # 39; Toddler Boys Shorts is one of those silent British class markers that deliberately date back to a bygone era.

"The British upper classes, and particularly royalty members, are especially interested in clinging to tradition, so this sartorius will quietly mark them out of the 'rest'."

"Between the aristocracy and the upper middle classes in Britain, children almost always wear shorts for their mothers until about the age of seven," he explained.

& # 39; Toddler pants are considered a bit & # 39; suburban and middle class & # 39 ;.

Meanwhile, little Arthur looked stylish in shorts, a real favorite for toddlers, and a quilted navy jacket and matching shoes.

Prince George followed a tradition of a bygone era, which most aristocratic families, and public schools, obey. Tradition dates back to underpants, which saw young children put on dresses before being & # 39; underpants & # 39 ;, so put on underpants, pants or pants (left in 2015 and right in 2016)

Pippa and husband James Matthews welcomed their 8-lb, 9-oz baby at the private Lindo Wing, at St Mary & # 39; s Hospital, Paddington, in October 2018, and is seen regularly balancing her maternal duties. with his gym routine.

Arthur has the middle names Michael and William. Michael's name is a moving tribute to Pippa's father and her husband's younger brother, who died while climbing Mount Everest in 1999.

Michael Matthews disappeared into the mountain's infamous Death Zone while trying to become the youngest Brit to climb the world's highest peak.

After his tragic death, Brother James Matthews, accompanied by his wife Pippa, has pledged to raise funds for poverty-stricken areas in Africa and Asia through the Michael Matthews Foundation.