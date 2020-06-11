Pharrell Williams calls for Black Lives Matter & # 39; American Revolution 2.0 & # 39; protests

WENN

The "happy" hitmaker talks about the national fight against racial injustice, saying that people are "opening their eyes" right now after "sleeping all the time."

Pharrell Williams He believes that there is currently an "American Revolution 2.0" in his home country after the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, 43, died when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, cutting off his air supply. Her tragic death has sparked Black Lives Matter protests worldwide, and attention to racial equality is welcomed by star Happy Pharrell.

"There is no question that this is American Revolution 2.0," he told the streetwear star. Bobby Hundreds in a special interview to promote The Hundreds and Pharrell & # 39; s Billionaire Boys Club collaborating on a t-shirt to raise money for the Black Lives Matter and Black Mental Health Alliance.

"It is also an evolution because there are people who are opening their eyes: they did not realize that they were sleeping all the time and complicit in the things that affect us and continue to cause the premature death of people who look like George Floyd and us. . "

Pharrell also said he wants to see some "responsibility" at the White House and with the President of the United States. Donald trump, accusing him and his team of being "open to racism" in office.

The 47-year-old man has an idea of ​​how people can be more aware of the troublesome problems that the United States is currently working on.

"Faith without work is dead, so we have a lot of work to do … and most of it is being more self-aware," he explained. "If you are kind and think of others, then you are going the right way. But they catch you with the appeal of being selfish …

"Being awake is great, but man, but it's like driving home at 4 am and you really don't know you're tired until you stray. And at that point, you realize you haven't woken up. That's when you say & # 39; I'm already awake … I'm going to keep working on myself and keep challenging the people around me to wake up. "