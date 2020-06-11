PGA Tour recognizes racial injustice with a moment of silence at Colonial in Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (/AP) – Colonial was already quiet with no spectators for the return of the PGA Tour on Thursday. And then at 8:46 a.m., he stopped.

Commissioner Jay Monahan stood on the first tee at 8:46 a.m. start time listed on the tee sheet without any player names. The tour left that time open as a tribute to George Floyd, whose murder by a white police officer in Minneapolis sparked outrage and protest over racial and social injustice around the world.

The time reflects how long, 8 minutes, 46 seconds, authorities say the officer held his knee against Floyd's nape. The handcuffed black man died after pleading for air.

"As the PGA Tour pledges to amplify voices and efforts to end systemic problems of racial and social injustices, we have reserved the departure time at 8:46 to pause for a moment of silence. , prayer and reflection, "said Monahan.

This was followed by three brief honks when the players stopped: on the golf course, on the putting green and on the driving range. Most of the players removed their caps and bowed their heads. The cars also stopped: traffic provided the only noise at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Civil unrest has shared the conversation with the COVID-19 pandemic that has kept golf closed for the past 90 days. This weekend's event at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth is the first on the PGA Tour since the pandemic began.

Harold Varner III, one of the four black heritage players on the PGA Tour, was the loudest voice. Tiger Woods joined a tweet, and other players have not shied away from the topic.

Rory McIlroy hails from Northern Ireland, which has a political history laden with hatred and bigotry, and was hopeful that this would spark real progress in America, which he now calls home.

He also pointed to Woods, not only as a prolific winner the PGA Tour has seen, but also a player with a multi-racial heritage.

"My growing hero was Tiger Woods," said McIlroy. "Tiger doesn't look the same as I do, he has a different education than I did, but he was my hero when I grew up." And it didn't matter what color her skin was, what her beliefs were. Tiger was my hero, and he has been the hero of many children over the years who have grown up playing golf. We have been fortunate to have him in our game. I think there should be more people like him in golf. "

He referenced a video conversation between Varner and Monahan, saying that what surprised him was the need for everyone in golf to get involved.

"As long as we continue to provide people of different backgrounds with opportunities to play golf, that can only be a good thing," McIlroy said Wednesday.

Monahan has spoken about various programs that the tour has run, dating from the creation of The First Tee in 1997, and more recent policies and mission statements from the past five years on inclusion and diversity.

The number of players of color, at least Americans, is still missing. And as he mentioned in his conversation with Varner, most of it starts with minority engagement, perhaps using The First Tee as a bigger platform. Currently, it is about using golf to teach life skills to a diverse group through 144 chapters and 5,000 schools involved in the curriculum.

"There is an opportunity for us, as children begin to enroll, to make sure they have access to the golf game to play it, and access to the golf industry," he said.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)