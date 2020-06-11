PGA Return to Business Tour at Colonial in Fort Worth after coronavirus hiatus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () – Since hosting its first PGA tournament in 1946, the Colonial Country Club of Fort Worth has hosted some historic moments.

From Ben Hogan becoming the only player in tournament history to win consecutive titles in 1946 and 1947, until 2003 when Annika Sorestam became the first woman to compete in a PGA event in 50 years.

This year, Colonial Country Club is the site where the PGA Tour resumes its season after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now all eyes are on Fort Worth.

"This year, having a tournament to kick off the new season, and starting sports in general, is something we are taking very personally," is how Chuck Scherer describes the opportunity.

As a 30-year member of the Colonial Tournament Committee, you know how important this opportunity is.

Cowtown's most famous golf course is ready to host another historic moment.

"Tumultuous times we live in, in all sorts of ways. It is a true tribute to Colonial," said Marty Leonard, daughter of Colonial founder Marvin Leonard.

Marty says the expectations and pressure surrounding the situation is exactly what her father would have welcomed.

"I would have seen it as an opportunity. A challenge? Yes, but definitely an opportunity."