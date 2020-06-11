Petaluma product Spencer Torkelson expected to be top pick in MLB draft – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX) – When the Detroit Tigers hit the clock shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday night's PST with the first overall pick in the MLB 2020 Draft, a Bay Area product is expected to be called.

Retired Detroit News Sports writer Lynn G. Henning reported on Twitter on Tuesday that an agreement between the two parties is expected to occur sooner rather than later.

The Torkelson-Tigers contract is expected to be signed without serious problems. The usual nudges and finer line details have yet to be completed. But there is no dead end. Agreement made sooner rather than later. – Lynn G. Henning (@Lynn_Henning) June 9, 2020

If the Tigers select Torkelson with the first overall pick, it would be the first time a college first baseman is selected at the top of the draft. It would also mark the first time since the Florida Marlins selected Adrián González in 2000, that a first baseman was taken first overall and only the third time.

CBSSports.com spoke with Arizona State Torkelson hitting coach Michael Earley earlier this month and expressed confidence that the 20-year-old could make a quick transition to the majors.

"I think it wouldn't be a problem if you left it there right now," Earley said. "I hate putting that kind of pressure on him, he has enough pressure on him. But I have seen it. I was lucky enough to play in the minor leagues against some really good players, guys who are big league majors now, and I put this kid there with him, and he would take him on anyone, all day. I think it's so special. "

Not recruited from high school, Torkelson flourished in the state of Arizona, hitting 54 home runs in his more than two seasons with the Sun Devils, two less than the school record. The 6 & # 39; 1 ″ 220 pound hit .340 with 130 RBI and 110 walks to go with those 54 bombs over the course of his college career.

He was the first player to lead the Pac-12 in home runs in consecutive seasons since New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto accomplished that feat in 2012 and 2013. Torkelson, a two-time All American, had the rest of his junior. season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, otherwise it is likely that it has exceeded the school record for home runs.

Prior to his time with the Sun Devils, he started for four years at Casa Grande High School, where he hit .430 for his career with 11 homers, 99 RBI and 32 doubles.