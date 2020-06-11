Pentagon awards $ 2.5 billion contract for new V-hull Strykers

The United States Department of Defense said Wednesday that General Dynamics Land Systems won a $ 2.47 billion contract for the production of new V-hull Strykers vehicles.

The contract, from the US Army Contracting Command. USA, Covers Stryker Double V-Hull A1 Engineering Change Proposal Vehicle Production.

In a statement, the Defense Department said workplaces and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2027.

– Advertising –

The double V hull design provides improved protection against improvised explosive devices and also adds improved armor, wider tires and seats that reduce the impact of an explosion on the Stryker platform.

In a tweet, Janes editor and defense journalist Sam Cranny-Evans said than most of the US Stryker fleet. USA It is undergoing a modification to the A1 standard that introduces a double V-hull to reduce the vehicle's drag coefficient.

The US Army USA Initiated the Stryker Double V-Hull (DVH) program in response to an Afghanistan Statement of Operational Needs, highlighting the commander's concerns regarding Stryker force protection / survival deficit against improvised explosive devices (IED) and explosion threats.

The DVH-equipped Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) has the same mission profile as a SBCT not equipped with DVH.

In a recent announcement, the Army also said it had made the decision to integrate a 30mm firearm system into Stryker combat vehicles with an improved helmet design.

According to a request, published on the Federal Business Opportunities website last year, the US government. USA It has identified a requirement to integrate a 30mm weapon system into Stryker with a new bottom design known as Stryker Double V-Hull (DVH) Infantry Carrier (ICVV)) and the ECP modified ICVV (ICVVA1).