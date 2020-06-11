PD Live PD ’canceled at A,amp;E amid recent protests against police brutality

It seems like someone else is biting the dust when it comes to TV shows that tell real-life police stories. On Wednesday, it was officially announced that the hit A,amp;E series "Live P.D." It has been canceled amid recent protests against police brutality.

According to Deadline, the joint decision was made by A,amp;E and MGM's Big Fish Entertainment. The show was first stopped in the wake of George Floyd's death, but things now seem to have become permanent.

The network said in a statement: "This is a critical moment in our nation's history and we have made the decision to cease production in PD live. In the future, we will determine if there is a clear path to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will meet with community and civil rights leaders, as well as police departments. ”

The news of the show's cancellation comes the day after it was announced that the full-length show "Cops,quot; was canceled on the Paramount Network.

Like us previously A source reportedly revealed that A,amp;E had been evaluating things when it came to "Live PD,quot; and that the new episodes on Friday and Saturday are "unlikely."

Dan Abrams, the host of "Live P.D." spoke about the cancellation and said: "Surprised and more than disappointed by this. To the loyal #LivePDNation know that we, we, did everything possible to fight for you and for our continuous effort of transparency in vigilance. He was convinced that the show would continue. More to come. . . "

Surprised and more than disappointed by this. To the loyal #LivePDNation know that we, we, did everything possible to fight for you and for our continuous effort of transparency in vigilance. He was convinced that the show would continue. . More to come. . .https: //t.co/WWh7fDrig2 – Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020

I'm finally going to sleep but I just want to say one more thing to #LivePDNation. Thank you for doing this much more than a television show. You created a great community of kind and caring people with whom I hope to be in contact in this next chapter. More tomorrow. . . – Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020

