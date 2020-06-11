Pau Gasol wants to play one more season with the Lakers

Pau Gasol, whose two NBA championships came with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010, last played for Los Angeles in the 2013-14 season. The Lakers missed the playoffs that year for the third time in four decades, and have not returned to the postseason since.

Now Gasol, who left the franchise that summer as a free agent and spent the past five years with the Bulls, Spurs, Raptors and Bucks, is looking for the opportunity to end his playing career where he had his best time.

Gasol, 39, told Spanish media (via The Associated Press) that a return to the Lakers for the 2020-21 NBA season is an "attractive,quot; option. The 7-foot-old native of Barcelona also said he would not mind ending his career where he started, with his hometown team EuroLeague.

"My intention is to play another season if the foot is OK, either in the NBA or in Europe," said Gasol, who was signed by the Trail Blazers in free agency last July but never played for Portland due to a fracture by stress on your left foot. It was resigned by the team in November.

"A final season with the Lakers is attractive," he added. "Finishing at Barça is attractive. But you have to see the real possibilities and see what situation would be best for the circumstances of the moment."

The NBA Lakers playoff drought will end this year when the season resumes in late summer at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, Los Angeles, with a record of 49-14 and sitting on top of the Western Conference standings, has already reached the playoffs. Stain.

Given the context of the Lakers' relative struggles in the post-Shaquille O & # 39; Neal era from 2004 to 2007, Gasol's arrival in Los Angeles through trade in February 2008 paved the way for the last pair of titles. of the NBA franchise. Along with the late Kobe Bryant, Gasol helped the Lakers make three consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals, winning two.

Gasol, widely considered the best Spanish basketball player of all time, also mentioned that he needs to be an active professional player next season in order to have the opportunity to play in the Olympic Games once again.

"I feel good. I've had more time to recover," he said. "When I can start running and jumping, I will have a lot more information to know for sure if my foot and bone are consolidated so I can go back to playing professional basketball."