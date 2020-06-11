Patrick Mahomes wants the movement against racial injustice to move "as fast as possible,quot;

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he wants to "help the world,quot; after George Floyd's death.

Floyd, an African American man, died in police custody in Minneapolis last month, sparking protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the United States and beyond. A police officer was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck during an arrest while Floyd was calling for help while he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground.

Mahomes, the 24-year-old reigning Super Bowl MVP, is determined to drive change amid protests against racism.

MORE: Mahomes is part of the powerful video sent by players to the NFL

"I can't see the entire George Floyd video from start to finish," Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday. "I've seen it in parts, but it hurts too much to see it and feel like I can't help it.

"I wanted to sit and listen. I didn't want to act in anger. I didn't want to act in pain. I wanted to listen and make the best informed decision that I think could help the world, help the community with my platform."

There has been a lot of talk about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem when the season begins. Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first player to kneel during the anthem protesting racial injustice in 2016, before he canceled his contract at the end of that season. He has not played in the NFL since then.

MORE: Will Roger Goodell Kneel Down With Protest Players?

Saints quarterback Drew Brees said players who kneel during the anthem "disrespect the flag," comments that sparked a violent backlash and led to multiple apologies.

Mahomes said: "It is not about who kneels and who does not kneel. It is about having the right to protest peacefully and recognize that social injustices are occurring and racial inequality occurs every day."

"I just want the community to be in a place where everyone, including black people, can feel like they can get into the community and be safe. Whatever it is, whatever action we can take to do that, it's about do it as quickly as possible. "