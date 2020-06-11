Palo Alto police seek help to capture the attempted murder suspect; Launch photo of the alleged shooter's vehicle – Up News Info San Francisco

PALO ALTO (Up News Info SF) – Investigators have released a photo of a vehicle associated with a homicide attempt in hopes that the public will help them locate a suspect.

Police said the shooting was reported to dispatchers at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday and had just occurred on Embarcadero Road, near East Bayshore Road.

The victim was in a vehicle in the left turn lane on Embarcadero Road when the suspect traveling south on East Bayshore Road turned right on Embarcadero Road and opened fire.

The bullets missed the victim but hit the victim's vehicle, according to police. The suspect went north on US Highway 101. USA

The victim told police that the suspect appeared to be a young man in his 20s with dreadlocks and wearing a face mask. A woman who appeared to be in her 20s was also in the suspect's vehicle.

The vehicle may have had rear tinted windows and a temporary rear number plate. Police are investigating whether the shooting was random or whether the victim was a target.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous suggestions can be sent to

[email protected] or by text message or by voicemail at (650) 383-8984. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the Police Department for free.

Mobile application available for Apple and Android devices.