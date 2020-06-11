Pac-12 Coach Ranking: Mario Cristobal Moves to Top of List

The Pac-12 is looking for its next elite coach.

Chris Petersen's decision to retire in Washington means the conference does not have a coach in the top 10 of our 1-130 rankings for the first time since 2016.

A total of four Pac-12 coaches made it to the top 25, with Mario Cristobal of Oregon as the top-ranked coach of the three. The Ducks come from a Pac-12 championship and look like a college football playoff contender again.

Utah's Kyle Whittingham and Stanford's David Shaw are the other top 25 coaches on the list. The conference also features three new coaches at Jimmy Lake in Washington, Nick Rolovich from Washington state and Karl Dorrell from Colorado.

The next elite coach could be the one to make up the conference at the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016.

With that in mind, here is a deeper look at our 2020 Pac-12 coach rankings (current school record):

RANK COACH SCHOOL W L PCT OVR one Mario cristobal Oregon twenty-one 7 7 .750 fifteen 2 Kyle Whittingham Utah 131 64 .672 18 years 3 David shaw Stanford 86 3. 4 .717 twenty-one 4 4 Clay Helton USC 40 22 .645 26 5 5 Herm Edwards Arizona State fifteen eleven .577 30 6 6 Justin Wilcox California twenty 18 years .526 48 7 7 Chip kelly UCLA 7 7 17 .292 53 8 Jimmy Lake Washington 0 0 0 0 .000 64 9 9 Nick Rolovich Washington state 0 0 .000 0 0 Sixty-five 10 Jonathan Smith Oregon state 7 7 17 .292 77 eleven Kevin Sumlin Arizona 9 9 fifteen .375 78 12 Karl Dorrell Colorado 0 0 0 0 .000 96

Quick readings

– Christopher made a 28-point jump in our overall ranking, and Oregon recruiting has contributed to that rapid increase since taking office. The Ducks are 13-5 in the past two seasons and appear to be the favorites to win the Pac-12 in most preseason posts.

– Christopher's rise coincides with a drop for Shaw, who still maintains a .717 win percentage. He's the best among active coaches in the conference, but a record .500 over the past two seasons and a 4-8 campaign in 2019 have that show in place.

– What do we do with Clay Helton? Initially we had it in the top 25, but abandoned it at the last minute. Helton has stabilized recruitment with the Trojans heading for 2021, but the program cannot fail this season. USC is only 13-12 the past two seasons; but it comes with an 11-7 record in the Pac-12 game.

– Arizona State's Herm Edwards has a case to be in the top 25, given that the Sun Devils could be in the mix on the South Pac-12. He is 15-11 with a bowl victory since he took over, but a record .500 in league play has kept this program a real breakthrough.