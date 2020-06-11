Outrage as comedian Harry Enfield says & # 39; c ** n & # 39; live on BBC Radio 4

Controversial dancer GH Elliott's headstone has been undercover in Sussex hours after Harry Enfield sparked outrage for referring to his character & # 39; Chocolate Covered C ** n & # 39; on BBC Radio 4 while defending his own use of blackface.

Mr. Enfield caused outrage today by using the racial slur & # 39; c ** n & # 39; live on the BBC Radio 4 Today show.

The comedian used the word during a debate over the use of the black face in comedy with writer Ava Vidal, amid continued Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd in the United States.

Both Mr. Enfield and Paul Whitehouse have faced criticism for scenes from their Ruddy Hell cartoon series! They are Harry and Paul in which Mr. Enfield appears dressed as Nelson Mandela selling drugs and promoting shoplifting.

It comes after Little Britain was removed from Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and BritBox amid concerns that the use of black-faced characters in the series is no longer acceptable.

When asked by host Nick Robinson about the connotations given by the use of the black face, Enfield said in Radio 4: & # 39; Obviously, Al Johnson or GH Elliot, who played Chocolate Colored C ** n in the 1930s, perpetuated the myth of the happy black who was very happy to sing under the whip, the American whip or the British imperial bayonet and obviously that is deeply offensive and always will be.

Harry Enfield (above) and Paul Whitehouse (no photo) have faced criticism in their Ruddy Hell sketch series! They are Harry and Paul for their portrayal of Nelson Mandela

Mr. Robinson replied: 'Just to be clear, Harry, because there will be people offended by that term you just used. You are using it in inverted commas. Let's not repeat it, but it is a term that was used at the time.

Enfield replied, 'Well, that was his name on stage. But I have played Margaret Thatcher, John Major, Tony Blair, David Cameron, four prime ministers. Let's say that Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister, it would be difficult for me not to play with him because of the color of his skin.

Enfield was condemned by listeners on social media for his comments on the show.

As for Mandela's portrayal in Ruddy Hell! It is the transmission of Harry and Paul in 2007, Enfield added: 'I thought, who is my hero? Nelson Mandela, whom I had the pleasure to meet once, and what is the stereotype of blacks?

“ At the time, there were a lot of things in the newspaper about drugs, so I turned him into a drug dealer, or a peddler of children's alcopops and the like, which I thought was so wrong it was okay. . I wouldn't do it now, but I don't think I regret it.

"I definitely think there should still be a conversation about it."

"I wouldn't do it now, but I don't think I will regret it," Enfield said on behalf of Mandela.

Who Is GH Elliott? George Henry Elliott was born in November 1882 in Rochdale, Lancashire and died in November 1962. A Music Hall singer, known as & # 39; Chocolate Colored C ** n & # 39; who appeared on stage in the 1930s dressed in black in white clothing. Elliott appeared in the Royal Variety presentations of 1925, 1948, and 1958. He was buried in St Margaret's Church in Rottingdean, Sussex, after retiring to the village. George Henry Elliott

A Twitter user wrote: & # 39; Hear Harry Enfield saying & # 39; c ** n & # 39; on @ BBCr4today (& # 39; but that's what it was called! & # 39;) It's not really how I wanted to start the day & # 39 ;.

Another said: & # 39; He not only defended blackness for being alone & # 39; comment & # 39 ;, but casually threw the word & # 39; c ** n & # 39 ;. I don't know if it was always like this, but certainly in recent years, Harry Enfield has become a cocky little boy!

A tweet read: & # 39; Good God Harry Enfield on Radio 4. Congratulations to Ava Vidal for staying calm. # radio4 the segment would have been much more interesting to hear what @thetwerkinggirl had to say completely and leave out an idiot who said the word c ** n (?!) I hadn't even had my coffee yet & # 39 ;.

Vidal said on the show: & # 39; I'm sure you can get the mickey out of the prime minister without passing out, if there was a black prime minister.

& # 39; If you're going to do comedy, why wouldn't you subvert the stereotype, why wouldn't you challenge it, why would you reinforce it?

& # 39; You have to look at the origins of the black face. It was distorting the characteristics of blacks, it was done to entertain whites and it promoted negative stereotypes, and it normalized dehumanization & # 39; & # 39;.

He also tweeted after the show's conclusion: & # 39; Tim Nice But Dim & # 39 ;. Not a character. Who knew? & # 39; C ** n you know. Hahaha Fuck me. & # 39; C ** n. Before 9 in the morning. I haven't even eaten yet. I can not stop laughing. WTAF? I'm in shock.

Vidal told him Meter: & # 39; It shows how deeply rooted are these attitudes that he could pronounce that word without even your permission.

& # 39; That is why Black & POC have to lead the conversation about racism because many white people don't even notice it.

"I would have liked more time because I had more points to highlight and I feel like I was not given the opportunity to do so."

Little Britain has been removed from Netflix, BBC iPlayer and BritBox amid concerns that the use of black-faced characters in the series is no longer acceptable