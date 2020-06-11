"Oswald" Actor "New Batman Adventures" Was 78 Years Old – Up News Info

Mel Winkler, an actor with numerous television, film and theater credits, as well as being a recognizable voice behind the characters in the animated series. The new adventures of Batman and Oswald, died in dreams of unknown causes today at his home in Hollywood. He was 78 years old.

His death was announced by the family's spokesperson, Courtney Benson.

Winkler made his Broadway stage debut in 1968 The great white hope, appearing in various productions thereafter before taking on the role of Seth Holly in 1988 Joe Turner & # 39; s Come And Gone by August Wilson. Her final role on Broadway was in 1997. Proposals, written by Neil Simon and directed by Joe Mantello.

Winkler appeared in movies like Doc Hollywood (1991) All the right moves (1983) and Devil in a blue dress (1995) After a 1969 season on the day The doctors, constantly appeared in episodic television roles from the 1970s to the early 2000s, including series such as The Cosby Show, The Young Riders, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Star Trek: Voyager, Touched By An Angel, NYPD Blue, The Hughleys and The shield.

As a voice actor, Winkler portrayed Lucius Fox in The new adventures of Batman (1997) and Johnny Snowman in Oswald (2001) Expressed the guardian mask Aku Aku in the Crash Bandicoot video game series in the early 2000s.

Born in St Louis, Missouri, Winkler is survived by his sons Maury and Mark, and four granddaughters.