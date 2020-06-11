Orange County is expected to modify the order of the masks after the resignation of Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Days after resigning, Orange County Health Director Dr. Nichole Quick's face mask order is expected to be amended, according to O.C. Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.

Quick resigned Monday night after facing threats and protests at his home due to his health guidelines that required O.C. Residents must wear face shields in public whenever they cannot keep six feet of physical distance.

Bartlett said the temporary replacement of Quick, O.C. The director of the Health Care Agency, Dr. Clayton Chau, is expected to establish a new order on Thursday that makes the use of face covers "highly recommended,quot; rather than mandatory, with a few exceptions.

Bartlett said he wants to keep the necessary masks for grocery stores and other retail businesses.

"I want to keep that in effect not just to protect the public but the workers," said Bartlett. "There are certain businesses where you can't do the six feet of social distance."

Chau defended Quick's mask order Tuesday, which was issued on May 23 when county officials received permission from the state to reopen some business operations, including in-person meals and in-person purchases.

Quick said he issued the injunction as a precaution as orders to stay home were raised and more people would be in contact with each other.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They recommend covering the face of "people older than 2 years in public places where other measures of social distancing are difficult to maintain." The exemption includes people under the age of 2 and "anyone who is having trouble breathing, or who is unconscious, incapacitated, or unable to remove the mask without assistance."

As of Wednesday, Orange County has reported 147 new coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths, bringing the county's total to 7,737 cases and 198 deaths.