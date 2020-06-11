OpenAI will start selling its text generation technology, and early customers include Reddit

Started as a nonprofit organization with the goal of mitigating potential AI damage, the OpenAI research lab has announced its first commercial product – an AI text generation system the team previously warned was too much. dangerous to share.

OpenAI's work on text generation was highly acclaimed after the lab released the GPT-2 text generator in February last year. The project was widely seen as an important step forward in the field. Users can enter any text message in GPT-2 (a few lines of a song, a short story, even a scientific article) and the software will continue to write, matching the style and content to some degree. You can try a web version of GPT-2 for yourself here.

AI text generation can be used for a wide variety of tasks

OpenAI initially limited the release of GPT-2 due to concerns that the system would be used for malicious purposes, such as mass generation of fake news or spam. He later released the full code, saying he had seen "no solid evidence of misuse." This year, it announced a more sophisticated version of the system, 100 times larger, called the GPT-3, which is now adapted for its first commercial product.

Access to the GPT-3 API is by invitation only and pricing is undecided. It is also unclear, even for OpenAI, how the system could be used. The API could be used to improve the flow of chatbots, create new gaming experiences and much more.

AI text generators like GPT-3 work by analyzing a large body of text and learning to predict which letters and words tend to follow one after another. This sounds like a simple learning approach, but it produces incredibly flexible and varied software. GPT-2, for example, has been used to create a variety of tools, from chatbots to text-based dungeon generators. And because it learns to generate data simply by looking for past patterns, it can even be adjusted to play chess and solve math problems, with the proper training.

So far OpenAI says that the GPT-3 API has around a dozen users. These include the search provider Algolia, which is using the API to better understand natural language search queries; Koko mental health platform, which is using it to analyze when users are in "crisis,quot;; and Replika, who builds "AI mates,quot;. Reddit social media platform is also exploring how the GPT-3 API could be used to help automate content moderation.

"We will make mistakes here and we will learn."

OpenAI says that, as with the initial release of GPT-2, it is slowly taking things up and monitoring for malicious use cases before the API is available to everyone. "I don't know exactly how long that will take," said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Bloomberg. "We would rather be on the side too slow than too fast. We will make mistakes here and we will learn. ”

The news about the API launch is notable not only as a step forward for a promising field in machine learning, but also as a milestone in OpenAI's history as a company.

Although the laboratory was founded as a purely non-profit company in 2015, it changed its business model in 2019, creating a for-profit company called OpenAI LP. Laboratory leaders said this was necessary to attract the investment (including $ 1 billion from Microsoft) necessary to finance its ambitious work. However, some AI researchers criticized the move, saying it undermined the laboratory's claims of seeking sophisticated AI that "benefits all of humanity."

Now that the company has taken more steps in the business arena, many will be watching closely to see how this new line of work changes, if at all, its research priorities.