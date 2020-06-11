Ontario government pledges $ 57 million to help businesses expand their online presence

The Ontario government has announced the "Digital Main Street,quot; platform, which reserves $ 57 million CAD to help small businesses improve their online presence.
Overall, the province says this will help up to 22,900 Ontario businesses and create jobs for more than 1,400 students.
Specifically, Digital Main Street is divided into three programs:
- Digital Main Street Grant: Small Businesses Can Receive Funds to Adopt Necessary Technologies and Take Advantage of Digital Marketing Tools
- Future Proof Main Street: Government to Deliver Deep Digital Transformation Services and Support
- shopHERE: Focused on recruiting trained and empowered students to help businesses with their online offerings
Digital Main Street will be available throughout the province for all businesses at no cost.
This should be particularly useful for small businesses, according to some figures provided by the provincial government. In its press release, the government notes that only about 60 percent of Ontario's small businesses have a website, and only 7 percent have an online payment option. Additionally, Canadian companies are estimated to be two years behind their US counterparts.